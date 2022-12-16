Connect with us

News

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized due to a Heart Condition
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand's Cannabis Gold Rush Comes Under Heavy Scrutiny

News

Thai King's Eldest Daughter Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized With Heart Problem

News

Bill Committee Removes the Section About Cannabis Not Being a Narcotic

News Asia News

Military Probe In Japan Uncovers More Than 100 Cases of Sexual Harassment

News

Parties On New Year's Eve are Allowed in Bangkok, But Masks are Required

Ukraine War News World News

U.S. Poised To Approve Ukraine's Patriot Missile Battery

News

Southern Tornadoes Spawned By U.S. Storm Kills 3 in Louisiana

News Asia News

Over 30 Chinese Companies To Be Trade Blacklisted By U.S.

News Regional News

Thailand to Reduce Road Accidents Over New Year and Songkran

News Asia News

COVID-19 Outbreak In China Began Before Restrictions Were Eased: WHO

News Asia News World News

U.N. Likely To Expel Iran For Women's Commission

News World News

European Union Corruption Scandal Exposed

News

Joe Biden Signs into law Same-Sex Marriage Bill at White House Ceremony

News News Asia

New Zealand Bans Anyone Born After Jan 1 ,2009 From Buying Cigarettes

News

Congolese Capital Kinshasa Floods Caused By Heavy Rain Kills At least 120

News

High Tide has Started Selling Cannabis Seeds Online in the U.S.

Crime News

Chinese Gangsters Laundered Millions Through Thailand

News

UK Economy Shrinks 0.3% In Three Months Through October

Crime News

Police Take Down Gambling Network With Transactions Worth US$375,800,000

News

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized due to a Heart Condition

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized due to a Heart Condition

(CTN News) – According to Thailand’s royal court, the oldest daughter of the Thai King passed away on Wednesday night due to a cardiac issue.

The palace said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the oldest child of King Vajiralongkorn, passed out while working with her dogs in the region northeast of Bangkok.

The 44-year-old was flown by helicopter from a neighboring hospital to Bangkok, where she receives treatment.

Her status was characterized as “stable to a certain degree” by the palace yesterday night.

According to the BBC’s Jonathan Head in Bangkok, medical updates from the royal palace in Thailand are often opaque and mysterious, making it impossible to determine the severity of Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health from the one statement released about her.

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Career

Regarding her current state of health, the statement says nothing. Some sources say it may be far more severe than first thought.

The princess is the king’s oldest child and the daughter of his first marriage, Princess Soamsawali. Since her father replaced King Bhumibol in 2016, she has been a member of his inner circle and has been promoted to a senior officer in the king’s guard.

She has post-graduate degrees in law from two US colleges, making her the inner royal circle member with the most obvious accomplishments.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is regarded as the most appropriate heir to the monarchy, even though King Vajiralongkorn has not yet appointed an heir to the throne.

She qualifies for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession since she is one of the king’s three legal title-holding children.

She enjoys working out and has a long history supporting Thai penal reform.

Since Thailand has one of the world’s largest concentrations of female convicts, Princess Bajrakitiyabha speaks up specifically for their rights.

From 2012 until 2014, Princess Bajrakitiyabha served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria.

Related CTN News:

Parties On New Year’s Eve are Allowed in Bangkok, But Masks are Required

How Big is eSports in Thailand?

Thailand Tourism Celebrated its 10 Million International Visitors
Related Topics:
Continue Reading