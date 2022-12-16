Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized due to a Heart Condition

(CTN News) – According to Thailand’s royal court, the oldest daughter of the Thai King passed away on Wednesday night due to a cardiac issue.

The palace said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the oldest child of King Vajiralongkorn, passed out while working with her dogs in the region northeast of Bangkok.

The 44-year-old was flown by helicopter from a neighboring hospital to Bangkok, where she receives treatment.

Her status was characterized as “stable to a certain degree” by the palace yesterday night.

According to the BBC’s Jonathan Head in Bangkok, medical updates from the royal palace in Thailand are often opaque and mysterious, making it impossible to determine the severity of Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health from the one statement released about her.

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Career

Regarding her current state of health, the statement says nothing. Some sources say it may be far more severe than first thought.

The princess is the king’s oldest child and the daughter of his first marriage, Princess Soamsawali. Since her father replaced King Bhumibol in 2016, she has been a member of his inner circle and has been promoted to a senior officer in the king’s guard.

She has post-graduate degrees in law from two US colleges, making her the inner royal circle member with the most obvious accomplishments.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is regarded as the most appropriate heir to the monarchy, even though King Vajiralongkorn has not yet appointed an heir to the throne.

She qualifies for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession since she is one of the king’s three legal title-holding children.

She enjoys working out and has a long history supporting Thai penal reform.

Since Thailand has one of the world’s largest concentrations of female convicts, Princess Bajrakitiyabha speaks up specifically for their rights.

From 2012 until 2014, Princess Bajrakitiyabha served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria.

