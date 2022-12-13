Thailand Tourism Celebrated its 10 Million International Visitor

(CTN News) – Thailand celebrates its 10 millionth visitor milestone in tourism, The 10 million foreign visitors to Thailand came yesterday, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s tourist industry.

Each of Thailand’s seven international airports, as well as two land immigration checkpoints, welcomed visitors.

At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, a fortunate traveller was feted with presents, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the celebrations.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports lauded the accomplishment as evidence of the success of the nation’s recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak and christened the historic event “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations.”

The most recent objective was for 10 million visitors to enter Thailand by the end of the year; however, projections and objectives for visitor numbers altered during the year. The tourism minister said that objective was easily met with three weeks remaining.

“As pledged to the Thai government, the aim of 10 million arrivals in 2022 has been achieved.

It is a significant accomplishment showing how Thailand’s tourist industry has recovered, thanks to the coordinated efforts of all parties involved in the public and private sectors.

Business executives and government representatives might be found at five additional airports across the nation in addition to the two major international airports in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport.

The day’s arrivals were greeted with fanfare in Krabi, Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and the Pattaya hub U-Tapao Airport. There were also festivities at the two main land border crossing locations, Nong Khai and Sadao.

The Phuket Express says that PM Prayut and Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn awaited the official 10 millionths incoming traveller at Bangkok’s main airport.

Participants included representatives from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Suvarnabhumi Airport, the province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and other police units.

It was discovered that the fortunate passenger was a passenger on an aircraft departing from Saudi Arabia. Bangkok received Saudia flight SV846 from Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital.

A total of 357 passengers touched down at 3 o’clock, and one fortunate couple who had come with intentions to visit Phuket for 10 days was dubbed the 10 millionth arrival.

Free airfare from Saudia Airlines, a free airport transfer with AOT Limousine, and gift certificates from opulent hotels like Andamanda Phuket, Vana Nava Hua Hin, and Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers were all given to the winners.

Additionally, Hanuman World Phuket Zipline Park certificates, as well as coupons for purchases at Central Group, the Mall Group, CPN, King Power, and Siam Piwat, were given to the group.

Along with virtual land from Bitkub, certificates for medical examinations at MedPark Hospital and Bumrungrad Hospital were also provided.

The 10 million visitor milestone indicates that, with an average expenditure of 50,000 baht per person per trip this year, tourism brought in almost 500 billion baht.

The goal has been set at 20 million tourists and 1.5 trillion baht income for 2023. However, there are some forecasts of a tourism downturn at the start of next year when all the people who had been itching to return to Thailand can do so.

Related CTN News:

Thailand E-Visas Now Available in 38 Cities Worldwide