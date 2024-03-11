Connect with us

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sightings In Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Countries
(CTN News) – As the crescent moon is seen in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it signals the beginning of Ramadan 1445, according to authorities in both countries.

As millions of Muslims around the world prepare for Ramadan, there is enormous significance attached to this auspicious occasion, which signifies a month of prayer, fasting, and contemplation.

An essential part of the Islamic faith is the sighting of the moon, an ancient tradition that encompasses a variety of rites and rituals.

During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and taking part in other worldly pleasures from dawn until sunset throughout the month, which marks the beginning of a sacred month during which fasting occurs from dawn to sunset.

Observed as one of the five pillars of Islam, this spiritual Ramadan journey is one in which the practitioner manifests heightened devotion, self-discipline, and acts of compassion towards others.

As per the lunar calendar, the first fast for Saudi Arabians will commence tomorrow, Monday, in accordance with the lunar calendar.

During the Ramadan next four weeks and two days,

Believers are going to experience a spiritual journey that will span 720 hours, providing an opportunity for them to deepen their connection with Allah, to seek inner peace, and to strive for self-improvement.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world engage in various acts of worship and charity, aiming to purify their souls and strengthen the bonds between them and their communities.

This month encapsulates the spirit of generosity, empathy, and solidarity as the Muslim community prays for peace and guidance and gives back to the community through the offering of zakaat and humanitarian efforts.

The fasting date varies each year according to the lunar calendar; therefore, the sighting of a crescent moon signifies the beginning of a spiritual journey to reach enlightenment and renewal, as well as the beginning of a fasting period.

