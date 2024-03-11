Connect with us

News

Market Rally, Inflation, And Retail Sales: What You Need To Know
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Chiang Mai Struggles to Combat Wildfires

News

Egypt's Inflation Reaches Record Levels, Causing Prices To Soar

News

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sightings In Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Countries

News Southern Thailand

Swiss Man Has License to Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket Revoked

News Business News Asia

Chinese Create a Gold Rush as Property Prices Crash in China

News News Asia

Australia Destroys Millions of Grape Vines Amid Wine Market Glut

News World News

Prince Harry's US Visa in Jeopardy After Admitting to Drug Use

News Northern Thailand

Army Soldiers Seize a Huge Cache of Drugs in Northern Thailand

News

The Dollar Ended The Week Under Pressure

News

Israel Reports That Gaza Talks Mediators Are Working To Secure A Truce

News

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari Elected For A Second Term

News

Alaska Airlines' Door Panel Blew Out Mid-Flight, DOJ Opens Investigation

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Residence Told to Brace for Hot Summer

Crime News Southern Thailand

Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand

News Regional News

Police Find Czech Man Hung in Apparent Suicide in Pattaya Thailand

News Regional News

Domestic Airfares in Thailand Cry Foul Over Ceiling Prices

News

Biden On The Economy In A Fiery Political Climate

News

Market Share Of Coinbase's Bitcoin Rises To 60% After ETF Approval

News

China's Inflation And US Payrolls Are Topics Of Discussion

News

Market Rally, Inflation, And Retail Sales: What You Need To Know

Published

4 hours ago

on

Market Rally, Inflation, And Retail Sales: What You Need To Know

(CTN News) – In the final week of the week, inflation stocks ended lower after a sell-off in technology led to a sell-off in the financial markets. A sell-off in technology led the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) to post its largest weekly loss, falling 1 percent.

As investors continue to look beyond the “Magnificent Seven” tech leaders to power the next leg of the market rally, the equal-weighted S&P 500 recorded a weekly gain for the seventh consecutive week.

Investors will face the last major test before the Federal Reserve’s March 20 meeting when the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation report for February is released on Tuesday. On the economic calendar, reports on retail sales and consumer sentiment are also scheduled for the second half of the week.

Quarterly earnings reports from Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dollar General (DG), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Adobe (ADBE), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) highlight a lighter earnings schedule.

Verification of prices

It has been stated repeatedly by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank wishes to increase “confidence” in inflation’s downward trajectory prior to cutting interest rates.

This is the second reading of the CPI this week following a hotter-than-expected report in January, which showed that inflation was dropping but at a slower pace than expected. Because of this, investors priced in fewer interest rate cuts in 2019.

Bloomberg’s estimates indicate that Wall Street anticipates headline inflation to remain unchanged at 3.1% year-over-year for February, rather than the 3.2% increase recorded in January, according to estimates from Wall Street. The price rise for February is forecasted to be 0.4% from last month, which is slightly higher than the 0.3% rise in January.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, prices are expected to have increased 3.7% year over year on a core basis, which excludes food and energy, which is a slowdown from the 3.9% increase seen in January. It is expected that core prices will increase by 0.3% at the end of February, a lower increase than the 0.4% increase seen in January.

Wells Fargo’s team of economists led by Jay Bryson wrote in a research note issued on Friday that January’s CPI data came in hotter than expected and renewed concerns about the speed at which inflation could be brought down.

SEE ALSO:

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sightings In Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Countries

Swiss Man Has License to Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket Revoked

Australia Destroys Millions of Grape Vines Amid Wine Market Glut
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies