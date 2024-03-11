Market Rally, Inflation, And Retail Sales: What You Need To Know

(CTN News) – In the final week of the week, inflation stocks ended lower after a sell-off in technology led to a sell-off in the financial markets. A sell-off in technology led the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) to post its largest weekly loss, falling 1 percent.

As investors continue to look beyond the “Magnificent Seven” tech leaders to power the next leg of the market rally, the equal-weighted S&P 500 recorded a weekly gain for the seventh consecutive week.

Investors will face the last major test before the Federal Reserve’s March 20 meeting when the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation report for February is released on Tuesday. On the economic calendar, reports on retail sales and consumer sentiment are also scheduled for the second half of the week.

Quarterly earnings reports from Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dollar General (DG), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Adobe (ADBE), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) highlight a lighter earnings schedule.

Verification of prices

It has been stated repeatedly by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank wishes to increase “confidence” in inflation’s downward trajectory prior to cutting interest rates.

This is the second reading of the CPI this week following a hotter-than-expected report in January, which showed that inflation was dropping but at a slower pace than expected. Because of this, investors priced in fewer interest rate cuts in 2019.

Bloomberg’s estimates indicate that Wall Street anticipates headline inflation to remain unchanged at 3.1% year-over-year for February, rather than the 3.2% increase recorded in January, according to estimates from Wall Street. The price rise for February is forecasted to be 0.4% from last month, which is slightly higher than the 0.3% rise in January.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, prices are expected to have increased 3.7% year over year on a core basis, which excludes food and energy, which is a slowdown from the 3.9% increase seen in January. It is expected that core prices will increase by 0.3% at the end of February, a lower increase than the 0.4% increase seen in January.

Wells Fargo’s team of economists led by Jay Bryson wrote in a research note issued on Friday that January’s CPI data came in hotter than expected and renewed concerns about the speed at which inflation could be brought down.

