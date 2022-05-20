27.8 C
Thailand Offers Aid to Karen Refugees Fleeing Myanmar

Thailand has given aid to Karen refugees along the Thai-Myanmar border following the recent clashes between the junta and rebels in Myanmar, says National Security Council Secretary-General Supoj Malaniyom.

Gen Supoj added that Thailand has a clear policy of supporting and promoting peaceful dialogue.

A province official said hundreds fled Karen refugees across the border due to recent fighting in the Mae Sot district of Tak. He said a shelter would be set up to take care of them in the coming weeks.

State agencies have also joined non-government organizations in assisting the refugees, who will be sent home if they wish after the situation improves.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) operations center has ordered the screening of Myanmar refugees for Covid-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Read: Myanmar Junta Torches Thousands of Villages

As reported yesterday by Myanmar Now, the Karen National Union (KNU) seized control of a military base in Myawaddy Township in Kayin (Karen) State on Wednesday.

According to KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the base was taken after a full day of fighting despite multiple airstrikes.

A report released yesterday, fighting between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied anti-regime forces began near the base on Wednesday evening and continued into late yesterday.

