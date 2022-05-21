28.1 C
Indian Doctors Remove 206 Kidney Stones In 1 Hour From A 56-Year-Old Man

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – NDTV reports that doctors in Hyderabad, India, removed 206 kidney stones in an hour-long operation from a 56-year-old man.

Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah was in a lot of pain due to Kidney Stones for six months until he took medication from a local practitioner, which gave him temporary relief from the pain.

After his daily life was affected beyond expectation with chronic pain engulfing him, he underwent keyhole surgery at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital after he became unable to perform basic tasks.

According to Dr. Poola Naveen Kumar, a senior consultant urologist at this hospital, the procedure took about an hour to complete and all the stones were removed.

After the operation, Dr. Kumar also reported that Ramalakshmaiah had recovered well after the surgery.

In addition, the hospital doctors stated that an increase in cases of dehydration has been reported due to high temperatures, which may have contributed to the appearance of kidney stones.

