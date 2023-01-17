Italy Captures Top Cosa Nostra Mafia Godfather After 30 Year Hunt

Italian anti-mafia cops apprehended Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro on Monday, putting an end to a 30-year hunt for Italy’s most wanted underground figure.

Messina Denaro, 60, has been a key figure in Cosa Nostra, the real-life Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather films. He was a trigger man who once boasted that he could “fill a grave yard” with his victims.

Matteo Messina Denaro is a Sicilian mob boss who is considered to be one of the most powerful and elusive members of the Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia.

He has been on the run since 1993 and is currently the most wanted criminal in Italy. He is believed to be the boss of the powerful Trapani Mafia and is known for his brutality and cunning.

It is one of the oldest and most powerful organized crime groups in the world. The Sicilian Mafia is involved in a variety of criminal activities such as drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering.

They have also been known to use violence and intimidation to maintain control and protect their interests. The Sicilian mafia has a strong presence in Italy, as well as in other countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia.

Despite the efforts of law federal enforcement agencies, the Sicilian Mafia continues to operate and exert significant influence in many areas.

Mafia in the United States

The Sicilian Mafia has had a presence in the US since the late 19th century, when large numbers of Sicilian immigrants began settling in American cities.

They established criminal organizations, known as “families,” that were modeled after the Sicilian Mafia and engaged in activities like extortion, loan sharking, and labor racketeering.

The American Mafia, also known as the “American Cosa Nostra,” developed its own distinct identity, but it has always maintained close ties to the Sicilian Mafia.

The American Mafia has been active in major cities such as New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, and has also been present in smaller cities and towns across the country. They were heavily involved in illegal activities like drug trafficking, gambling, and loan sharking.

However, law enforcement efforts in the mid-20th century, especially the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, led to the decline of the American Mafia’s power and influence.

Today, the Sicilian Mafia still exists in the United States, but its presence is greatly reduced compared to its heyday.