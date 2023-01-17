London Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 24 Counts of Rape

A London police officer has been charged with raping dozens of women over 17 years, in one of the UK’s most shocking rape cases, according to prosecutors.

David Carrick, 48, pled guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape and assault, attempted rape, and false imprisonment. The police officer, who joined the Metropolitan Police in 2001, had previously worked with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection commands.

The police department apologized to victims after it was revealed that Carrick was accused of nine rapes and other crimes between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force in 2021 after being arrested on a rape accusation.

Asst. Police Commissioner Barbara Gray called the case “devastating” and apologized for not firing Carrick sooner.

“He has devastated the trust and confidence of women and girls, which we have worked so hard to earn. “He has shocked colleagues,” Gray said in a statement.

“He used his office as a police officer to control and coerce his rape victims,” she added. “We really should have recognized his pattern of abusive behavior, and we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization because we didn’t.”

Carrick said he met the women through online dating sites or at social gatherings, police said, and used his position as a cop to gain their trust. Gray claims that the victims were afraid to come forward because Carrick told them they would not be believed.

The revelations “absolutely sickened and appalled” London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“Londoners will be shocked that this man was able to work for the police force for so long, and serious questions about how he used his position as an officer in this horrifying manner must be answered,” Khan said.

After numerous controversies and allegations of misogyny and racism within police ranks, Khan has pressured the Metropolitan Police, the United Kingdom’s largest police force, to reform its culture and standards.

Trust in the police has been eroded, according to authorities, since a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a stranger, Sarah Everard, while she was walking home late at night in London in 2021.

The opposition Labour Party’s Yvette Cooper said Carrick’s case was “further evidence of appalling failures in the police vetting and misconduct processes, which are still not addressed by the government.”

Carrick is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge in February.