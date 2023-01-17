DSI Officials and 9 Police Officers Charged with Extortion in Bangkok

Department of Special Investigation officials and police officers have been charged after trying to extort millions of baht in exchange for the release of a Chinese suspect from the home of a former consul-general in Bangkok.

According to Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, five DSI officials, nine police officers, including two officers from the Patrol and Special Operations Division, a soldier, and a Chinese-born translator were involved in the alleged extortion of money from a Chinese suspect who was at the residence of a former consul-general of the Republic of Nauru in Bangkok.

The 16 suspects turned themselves in and denied all charges. They were granted bail and released.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, on December 22, last year, police officers and DSI officials were asked to search the former consul-rented general’s house. The location allegedly housed Chinese people involved in illegal business. Thungmahamek police station has jurisdiction over the residence.

When the officials discovered that there were Chinese people present, they demanded a bribe in exchange for the release of one of them.

Officially, only a Chinese maid and 2.5 million baht in cash were sent to Thungmahamek station. The woman was charged with failing to have a passport.

The officials saw two Chinese people at the house and Interpol wanted one of them for allegedly forging Nauruan and Marshallese passports.

The Chinese-speaking translator was tasked with receiving a cash bribe of 4 million baht at a local gas station.

Pol Gen Surachate also stated that approximately 80 immigration police officers, including three police major generals, would be questioned for allegedly facilitating the illegal stay of many Chinese people in the country under the guise of foreigners holding student and foundation staff visas.

According to him, there were approximately 1,000 cases of such illegal stays in the North and approximately 3,000 similar cases in the Northeast.