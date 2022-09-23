Connect with us

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram
Advertisement

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 22, 2022: 100% Working

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

News

Federal Reserve Hikes Rates 0.75 Percent to Combat Bidenflation

News Southern Thailand

Roadside Bomb Kills 1, Injures 4 Others in Southern Thailand

News Regional News

Myanmar Junta Linked Business Tycoon Arrested in Thailand for Drug Trafficking

News Southern Thailand

Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

News

Thailand's government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand Extends Visitors Visa Stay Times an Extra 15 Days

News Northern Thailand

Father Beats 6-Year-Old Boy to Death, Tosses Body in River

News

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend’s Nude Photos on Instagram

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 mins ago

on

27-year-old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

A 27-year-old man in India has been killed after allegedly impersonating a woman on Instagram and Facebook using his girlfriend’s naked photos.

The girlfriend, 27, and three men were arrested for the murder in India’s southern city of Bangalore.

The man, a 27-year-old doctor, was unconscious and admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died the next day.

According to The Indian Express, the doctor’s girlfriend, an architect, had been living with him for a year and had recently discovered he was posting nude photos of her on Facebook and Instagram.

The Deputy Police Commissioner for South East Bangalore told local media that the woman became enraged after discovering her naked images on Instagram and confronting her boyfriend.

He allegedly told her that he made fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram and shared private photos “just for fun.”

However, a police investigation revealed that the young doctor was allegedly masquerading as a woman and sharing his girlfriend’s nude photos for money.

27-year-old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

The girlfriend told her friends, lured the doctor to one of their homes, assaulted him with a floor mop, then beat him with glass bottles. He was beaten unconscious and was later taken to hospital after his brother called an ambulance.

According to Police Commissioner, the girlfriend called the victim’s elder brother and claimed she walked out of the house to take a phone call, and a fight broke out between her partner and her friends.

He said, “At first, she tried to blame her friends and claimed she was not involved in the attack.”

“However, police learned that she was involved in the crime after repeated interrogation and cross-examination of the accused,” he added.

“We still don’t know what the accused’s intentions were – whether they wanted to assault [the doctor] or kill him,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

The officer added that the police had deleted the doctor’s online photos and the fake Instagram and Facebook profiles he had created.

Learn How to Become Popular On Instagram

How to Become Popular On Instagram
Related Topics:
Continue Reading