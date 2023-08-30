India’s Latest Warship, Mahendragiri, Set to Be Launched on September 1

(CTN News) – In a significant stride for India’s defense indigenisation initiative, the nation’s newest warship, Mahendragiri, is scheduled for launch on September 1 at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai, according to an announcement from the defense ministry.

A Tribute to Indian Naval Heritage: Mahendragiri

Named after a prominent peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, Mahendragiri represents the seventh vessel within the Project 17A Frigates series.

These ships serve as continuations of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), showcasing enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weaponry, sensors, and cutting-edge platform management systems.

Symbolizing Technological Advancement and Indigenous Defense Capabilities

The defense ministry hailed Mahendragiri as a technologically advanced warship, embodying India’s commitment to embracing its rich naval legacy while propelling itself into an era of indigenous defense prowess.

Project 17A: Progress and Ambition

Under the ambit of the Project 17A initiative, construction is underway for a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE. The maiden six ships of the project were launched by MDL and GRSE between 2019 and 2023.

Indigenous Design and Manufacturing Excellence

The Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the vanguard entity for all naval vessel design endeavors, meticulously crafted the Project 17A ships in-house.

Aligned with India’s unwavering dedication to ‘Aatma Nirbharata’ (self-reliance), a substantial 75% of equipment and system orders for the Project 17A ships have been entrusted to domestic enterprises, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A Testimony to National Progress in Naval Sovereignty

The ministry proudly affirmed that Mahendragiri’s launch serves as a fitting testament to the remarkable strides made by the nation in establishing a self-reliant naval force.