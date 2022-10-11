How Safe is Thai Society For Children?

(CTN News) – What is the safety level for children in Thai society? after last Thursday’s mass killing in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

According to the Institute for Population and Social Research of Mahidol University, 7,631 Thai children aged less than 14 died yearly between 2017 and 2020 due to illnesses and non-illness-related causes.

Thai society to give prioritize children's safety after last Thursday's mass killing in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

The institute staff have written an open letter in which they appealed to all sectors of Thai society to Give Top prioritize the safety of children and youth in the wake of the mass killings in Nong Bua Lam Phu province last Thursday.

As cited by the Institute of Public Health, from 2017 to 2000, 19,304 children aged from newborn to four years, 4,545 children aged 5-9, and 6,766 children aged 10-14 have passed away from illnesses and non-illness related causes, or average of 7,631 children each year.

The report said that 2,203 children, who were newborns to four years old, and 5,612 children between the ages of five and fourteen, died from accidents and non-illness-related causes, among these fatalities.

It has been noted that the high number of deaths of Thai children, caused by causes other than illnesses, has led quite a few people to question whether Thai society is safe for children, according to the staff at the Institute.

