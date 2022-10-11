Connect with us

News

How Safe is Thai Society For Children?
Advertisement

Health News

Avian Influenza - How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

News Regional News

Thailand to Disarm Problematic Police Officers

News News Asia

Can the International Community Restore Peace to Myanmar

News

Thailand Bans Alcohol Sales Today to Mark the End Of Buddhist Lent

News

Thailand Revokes Visas of Disrespectful CNN Reporters

News

Coronavirus: UAE Reports 359 Covid-19 Cases, 350 Recoveries, And No Deaths

News

Mother Believes It's a Miracle Her 3 Year-old Survived Daycare Massacre

News Northern Thailand

Cries of Sorrow as Thailand Buries 24 Children Slain in Massacre

News Northern Thailand

Meth Factories in the Golden Triangle Produce 280 Million Pills Daily

News Regional News

Thailand Extradites Wildlife Trafficker to United States

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Van Crashes into Ravine in Northern Thailand, 10 Injured

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai's Mae Sai Flooded After Sai River Overflows

News

The bridge To Crimea, a Key Supply Route For Russia, Is Hit By a Blast

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport Convicted British Child Sex Predator

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Seeks the Overhaul of Digital Assets Laws

News World News

Man Charged with Murdering 22 Elderly Women

News Southern Thailand

Police Thwart School Shooting, One Day After Daycare Massacre that Killed 37

News

Families in Thailand Began Funeral Rites for the 37 Killed in Daycare Massacre

News

Annie Ernaux's Moving Clarity

News

How Safe is Thai Society For Children?

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

9 seconds ago

on

How Safe is Thai Society For Children

(CTN News) – What is the safety level for children in Thai society? after last Thursday’s mass killing in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

According to the Institute for Population and Social Research of Mahidol University, 7,631 Thai children aged less than 14 died yearly between 2017 and 2020 due to illnesses and non-illness-related causes.

Thai society to give prioritize children’s safety after last Thursday’s mass killing in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

The institute staff have written an open letter in which they appealed to all sectors of Thai society to Give Top prioritize the safety of children and youth in the wake of the mass killings in Nong Bua Lam Phu province last Thursday.

As cited by the Institute of Public Health, from 2017 to 2000, 19,304 children aged from newborn to four years, 4,545 children aged 5-9, and 6,766 children aged 10-14 have passed away from illnesses and non-illness related causes, or average of 7,631 children each year.

The report said that 2,203 children, who were newborns to four years old, and 5,612 children between the ages of five and fourteen, died from accidents and non-illness-related causes, among these fatalities.

It has been noted that the high number of deaths of Thai children, caused by causes other than illnesses, has led quite a few people to question whether Thai society is safe for children, according to the staff at the Institute.

Related CTN News:

Avian Influenza – How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

Thailand Bans Alcohol Sales Today to Mark the End Of Buddhist Lent

Thailand Revokes Visas of Disrespectful CNN Reporters
Related Topics:
Continue Reading