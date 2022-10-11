Avian Influenza – How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

(CTN News) – In November 2021, the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was implemented. A reduction in avian influenza risk has led to this decision.

There’s a lower risk for kept birds, but that doesn’t mean there’s no risk. Bird keepers should follow enhanced biosecurity measures at all times to prevent outbreaks.

Also, keepers should monitor their birds closely and report any signs of disease right away.

What to do if you suspect an outbreak of avian influenza.