Why Google is Not Approving AdSense for Many Sites in 2024?

(CTN News) – There has been a significant increase in the stringentity of Google AdSense’s approval process in recent years, which is one of the most popular advertising platforms for website owners. There have been many challenges faced by website owners in getting their sites approved for AdSense, leaving them wondering why Google would not be approving AdSense for so many sites by 2024.

Introduction

Google AdSense enables website owners to earn money by monetizing their websites by displaying targeted advertisements. In many cases, it is an essential source of income for website owners because it provides them with a steady stream of income based on the amount of traffic their websites receive.

Changes in the AdSense Approval Process

In the past several years, Google has made several changes to its AdSense approval process, which are meant to ensure that only websites with valuable content are eligible for AdSense. Despite these changes, some website owners have found that getting their sites approved for AdSense has become more challenging.

Reasons for Rejections

As a general rule, Google may not approve AdSense for many sites because of the poor quality of their content. In addition to providing useful information to users, Google prioritizes websites with original, valuable content. Occasionally, Google rejects websites with thin, duplicate, or low-quality content.

Consequently, websites with adult content, hate speech, or copyrighted material are unlikely to be approved for AdSense because they violate Google’s policies. To increase their chances of approval, website owners must ensure that their websites comply with Google’s policies.

One of the most common reasons for AdSense rejections is insufficient traffic. Google prefers sites that get a lot of traffic, as this indicates that the site is popular and engaging for users. Websites with a low traffic volume may struggle to meet Google’s AdSense eligibility criteria.

Lack of Compliance

For Google AdSense approval to occur, website owners must be familiar with and adhere to Google’s policies to avoid rejections. Ad placements that are incorrect, deceptive tactics to increase clicks, and invalid click activity are some of the common compliance issues.

Algorithmic Changes and Site Rankings

Google regularly updates its search algorithm to improve its search results and user experience. These algorithm updates can significantly impact website rankings and visibility in search results. When a website’s rankings suffer, it is likely that it will also experience a decrease in traffic, which may negatively influence its chances of being approved for AdSense.

Strategies for Approval

Website owners can take several steps to increase their chances of getting approved by Google AdSense. To increase the quality of their website’s content, they should first focus on creating original, valuable, and engaging content that will engage and attract visitors. Increasing website traffic through SEO, social media marketing, and content promotion can also help improve your AdSense eligibility.

Website owners should also regularly review and update their content and advertising practices to ensure compliance with Google’s policies. This will increase their chances of being approved for AdSense. Website owners should also follow Google’s guidelines and best practices to demonstrate their commitment to providing a positive user experience.

Alternative Monetization

If you cannot get AdSense approval for your website, you can use other options to monetize. You can use many strategies to achieve this goal, including exploring other advertising networks like Media.net, implementing affiliate marketing programs, selling digital goods or services, and offering sponsored content or memberships.

Conclusion

Accordingly, the reasons for Google not approving AdSense for many sites in 2024 can be attributed to several factors, including the change in the approval process, a lack of compliance with Google’s policies, algorithmic changes that affect site rankings, and so on. To increase their chances of being approved for AdSense, site owners should focus on creating high-quality content, increasing traffic, and ensuring compliance with Google’s guidelines.