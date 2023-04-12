Flouride High School Removes Anne Frank’s Dairy From Liabraries

(CTN NEWS) – A leader of a conservative advocacy group disputed the graphic novel, claiming it minimised the Holocaust, and the high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast removed it.

The book “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was taken out of Vero Beach High School’s library as a result of a complaint by an Indian River County Moms for Liberty official.

The book was taken out of the classroom last month after the principal of the school agreed to object.

The protagonist of the story is depicted in the book at one point admiring female nude statues while going through a park and then suggesting to a buddy that they reveal their each other breasts.

In accordance with district policy, the principle decides whether to accept a disputed book. It is possible to appeal a decision to keep the contentious book on the shelf to a district-wide committee if someone disagrees with it.

Before it was taken off of circulation, the graphic novel about Anne Frank had received two checks, according to Cristen Maddux, a spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County.

Publications about Anne Frank and copies of her diary

Southeast of Orlando, at 105 miles (169 km), is where you’ll find Vero Beach.

The libraries of the school systems still have further works about Anne Frank as well as copies of the diary she wrote and had published, which details her time spent hidden from the Nazis with her family alongside other Jews in German-occupied Amsterdam.

Many years after the Jewish teen died in a concentration camp, her diary was released in 1947, and it has since become a classic that tens of millions of people read worldwide.

Nothing has changed in Florida schools’ legal requirement to educate about the Holocaust, according to Maddux.

The feedback that the Holocaust is being left off the curriculum and that pupils are ignorant of what happened is untrue, according to Maddux. It was simply a challenging book that was taken out by the principle.

Moms for Liberty in Indian River County also protested to three books in the “Assassination Classroom” series, which led to their removal along with the graphic novel about Anne Frank.

Organizer Jennifer Pippin alleged that the Anne Frank graphic novel failed to meet state criteria for teaching the Holocaust adequately

The chairwoman of Moms for Liberty, Jennifer Pippin, claimed that the Anne Frank graphic novel broke laws requiring honest teaching of the Holocaust.

Pippin referred to the original diary and added, “Even her version featured the editing out of the entries about sex.”

Even the book’s publisher refers to it as a biography, meaning it adds its own interpretation. It’s not the labour itself. The work is quoted, but not the entire diary. It decides to present an alternative viewpoint on the matter.

The graphic novel, released in 2018, was created by Ari Folman from an adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, with artwork by David Polonsky. The parents of Folman are Holocaust survivors.

When reached through email, the book’s publisher, Pantheon Graphic Library, passed the message to Yves Kugelmann, a board member of a charity established by Anne Frank’s father, Otto, with the purpose of disseminating her diary and other materials.

Kugelmann didn’t immediately answer questions.

More than 1,200 requests to censor library books were made in the United States last year, according to a report released by the American Library Association last month.

This is the largest number since the association started keeping track over 20 years ago.

