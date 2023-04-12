How To Download YouTube Videos On iPhone: Easy Steps To Enjoy Your Favorite Videos Offline!

Get Ready to Download YouTube Videos on Your iPhone

You’re browsing YouTube and coming across an amazing video you want to watch offline on your iPhone. But wait, YouTube doesn’t allow downloading videos directly to your iPhone!

Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

In this article, we will show you how to download YouTube videos on iPhone with simple steps and enjoy them even when you are offline. So, grab your iPhone and get ready to become a YouTube video downloading pro!

Why Download YouTube Videos on iPhone?

You might wonder why you should bother downloading YouTube videos on your iPhone when you can watch them online. Well, here are some compelling reasons why you should consider downloading YouTube videos on your iPhone:

Offline viewing: You can watch your favorite YouTube videos even when you don’t have an internet connection, such as when you’re traveling or in a low network coverage area.

Convenience: You can watch YouTube videos on your iPhone anytime, anywhere, without worrying about buffering or slow internet speeds.

Personalization: You can create a playlist of your favorite YouTube videos and organize them to suit your preferences, making it easier to access them whenever you want.

Shareability: You can share downloaded YouTube videos with your friends or family members who may not have internet access or may not be able to access YouTube due to restrictions.

Now that you know the benefits of downloading YouTube videos on your iPhone, let’s dive into the steps to do it!

Step-by-Step Guide to Download YouTube Videos on iPhone

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download YouTube videos on your iPhone:

Step 1: Install a YouTube Video Downloader App

You need to install a third-party video downloader app to download YouTube videos on your iPhone.

Several options are available in the App Store, such as Documents by Readdle, Video Downloader Pro+, and MyMedia. Choose the one that suits your preferences and install it on your iPhone.

Step 2: Launch the YouTube App and Find the Video

Open the YouTube app on your iPhone and search for the video you want to download. Once you find the video, tap on it to open it in full screen.

Step 3: Copy the Video URL

To download the YouTube video, you need to copy its URL. To do this, tap on the share icon below the video (it looks like an arrow pointing upward) and then tap on the “Copy Link” option.

The video URL will be copied to your iPhone’s clipboard.

Step 4: Launch the Video Downloader App

Now, open the video downloader app you installed in Step 1 on your iPhone.

Most video downloader apps have a built-in web browser, so you can navigate to a website that supports YouTube video downloads.

Step 5: Paste the Video URL and Start Downloading

In the video downloader app’s web browser, paste the YouTube video URL that you copied in Step 3 into the URL bar and press Enter. The website will analyze the video and provide you with download options.

Choose the desired video quality and tap on the “Download” button to start downloading the YouTube video to your iPhone.

Step 6: Save the Video to your iPhone Camera Roll

Once the YouTube video is downloaded, you can save it to your iPhone’s Camera Roll for easy access. To do this, tap on the “Save” or “Download” button, and select the option to save the video to your Camera Roll.

The video will be saved to your iPhone’s Photos app, and you can now access it offline, even without an internet connection.