YouTube TV Announced Pricing For Its New NFL Sunday Ticket Package

Published

3 days ago

on

YouTube TV Announced Pricing For Its New NFL Sunday Ticket Package

(CTN NEWS) – Fans of football, start setting aside some money. The price range for this season’s games in YouTube’s new NFL Sunday Ticket package has just been released, ranging from $249 to $489.

The pricing scheme is… unclear. So let’s just go through it.

If you have YouTube TV, you must pay:
  1. If you sign up during the presale, which begins today and ends on June 6th, you can get the basic season-long package of out-of-market games for $249.
  2. If you also want the RedZone channel, it costs $289. Which you ought to do. RedZone is fantastic.
  3. If you miss the presale, the basic bundle will cost $349.
  4. If you miss the presale, the package including RedZone will cost $389.
  5. Through YouTube TV, you can also obtain just RedZone by paying the $10.99 monthly fee for the Sports Plus add-on.

Instead, if you choose to subscribe through YouTube’s Primetime Channels option, you will need to:

  1. If you purchase the base package during the presale, it costs $349.
  2. The presale price for the RedZone package was $389.
  3. After the presale, the base bundle will cost $449.
  4. Post-pre-sale, the total package costs $489
  5. The preferable option in this case is undoubtedly YouTube TV, although doing so obviously still necessitates paying the $72.99 annual subscription cost for the company’s live TV platform. Whatever way you look at it, it is pricey.

YouTube Is Paying Reported $2 billion A Year For NFL Sunday Ticket Package

It is, of course, pricey. After a fiercely heated struggle with Apple and others to secure the rights, YouTube reportedly pays $2 billion annually for this package.

YouTube is making a statement with this decision as it works to establish itself as a major player in traditional entertainment.

Some people hoped that YouTube might give a fancifully low fee to attract more users, but that was always highly improbable. You won’t get very far with a $2 billion growth hack.

The fee is also comparable to previous NFL Sunday Ticket prices.

The base NFL Sunday Ticket package last season, when it was offered by DirecTV, cost $293.94, while the Max Plan, which includes the RedZone channel plus a DirecTV-produced Fantasy Zone channel, cost $395.99 for the entire season.

(Additionally, it was predicted that DirecTV was losing close to $500 million annually on the bundle.

However, DirecTV’s biggest issue last year wasn’t the cost; rather, it was the company’s inability to maintain the availability of its broadcasts.

Additionally, frequent service interruptions are a bit of a non-starter when you’re spending almost $100 per month to watch football one day per week.

Over time, there might be additional ways to cut this bundle.

Christian Oestlien, vice president of product management at YouTube, states,

“We’re partnering with the NFL to look at other types of bundles. We are just starting that investigation as well. “We might offer mid-season, late-season.”

According to him, the relationship with the NFL is long-term, so how NFL Sunday Ticket operates this year won’t always be the case.

In addition, YouTube is developing football-specific features for its platform, such as the ability to stream multiple games simultaneously, tools for team merchandise purchases, and YouTube-specific elements like live chat and polling.

Live games will appear in your YouTube feed if you subscribe via Primetime Channels, and highlights and fantasy statistics will be available across the board.

Since DirecTV carried the NFL Sunday Ticket from 1994 until 2022, there haven’t been many opportunities to reevaluate the package. And YouTube has a lot of potential for the future.

However, the initial task is to stream the game without any strangeness or interruptions. You’d be astonished at how much is included in that one statement, Oestlien remarks.

Amazon took some time to develop its Thursday Night Football plan, Apple’s early attempts to broadcast MLB games were a bit of a disaster, and YouTube has never really attempted anything like this.

If YouTube gets it right, it can integrate football into every aspect of its platform and offer NFL spectators things that no conventional cable company has ever been able to.

But first, it must flawlessly stream football to a large audience paying a large sum of money to see the Packers lose from a great distance. That is no easy feat.

