Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Father Seeks Justice 8th Grade Daughter Injured in School Punishment
Advertisement

News News Asia

Nationwide Protests Erupt in Pakistan Over Rising Power Rates

News News Asia

US Marines Osprey V-22 Crashes in Australia, 3 Marines Dead, 20 Injured

News World News

France Bans Muslim Students from Wearing Abayas in State School

News

Narrow FDA Panel Decision: Medtronic's Blood Pressure Device Rejected While Competing Device Approved

News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Three US Marines in Osprey Aircraft Incident in Australia

News

Gambling Regulation: Is Thailand Finally Ready To Launch Casino Gambling?

News

Donald Trump Campaign Raises $7.1M Following Atlanta Mugshot Release

News

Top 10 Best International Airline Of 2023 In The World: New Report Reveals

News

U.S. Court Sentences Pakistani Doctor To 18 Years For Terrorism-Related Charges

News

Genetic Confirmation: Yevgeny Prigozhin's Demise And Wagner Paramilitary's Ongoing Investigation

News

Marines Die In Australian Military Drills When Their Aircraft Crashes

News

British Museum Recovers Some of 2,000 Stolen Treasures

News

Record-Breaking Heatwave in U.S: More Than 111 Million People in the U.S. Face Extreme Heat

News

Thailand's Growing Cannabis Industry Faces Competition and Regulation Changes

News

Thai Exports Suffer 10th Month of Decline Amid Global Economic Challenges

News

North Korea Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Allowing Citizens Stranded Abroad To Return Home

News

U.S. Study Exposes Nearly 2 Million Excess Deaths After China's 'Zero-Covid' Easing

News

Denmark's Proposed Bill To Criminalize Desecration Of Holy Quran Garners Pakistani Approval

News Asia News

Calls For Action: School Teacher's Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India

News

Father Seeks Justice 8th Grade Daughter Injured in School Punishment

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Father Seeks Justice 8th Grade Daughter Injured in School Punishment

A father in northeastern Thailand is seeking justice for his eighth-grade daughter, who is suffering from Rhabdomyolysis was hospitalised as a result of a disciplinary actions imposed by her school teacher.

The account of the girl, only identified as Lalida, from a local school in Selaphum district’s tambon Klang, was initially shared on social media by the popular Facebook Page “Yak Dang Diew Jad Hai (Limelight Generator) Return Part 6.”

The girl’s father, Sermvit Singha, 60, claimed his daughter is still ill because the illness, which involves the breakdown of injured skeletal muscle, has left her unable to move and confined to her room at home.

He claims Lalida’s physical education instructor forced her do 100 squat jumps last Monday as punishment for not bringing a badminton racket to school. The girl suffered a muscle injury during the jumps but did not notify her parents. She took a pain reliever and returned to school the following day.

However, by Thursday, the discomfort had become unbearable. When she eventually told her parents about the injury, they rushed her to the hospital.

Mr. Sermvit also posted a doctor’s diagnosis confirming Rhabdomyolysis and warning of potentially fatal complications that could ensue from renal injury. Doctors recommended that the girl be brought to the hospital and monitored. The daughter, on the other hand, declined and requested to be cared for at home.

After the school girl’s ordeal went viral, the school director and the PE instructor who ordered the punishment paid her a visit and offered to compensate her family in exchange for the removal of the initial post.

The family is anxious that the girl’s illness will worsen, and Mr Sermvit has stated that he would not accept any compensation from the school until Lalida is entirely cured.

According to the parent, the PE teacher frequently chastised other pupils in a similar manner. He chastised the teacher for imposing harsh punishment, which he believes has no place in schools.

Mr. Sermvit stated that the school administration should consider disciplinary measures against the teacher. According to reports, the school director has already penalised the teacher.

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs