Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Fight to Be Live Streamed on X

In a social media post, Elon Musk stated that his proposed cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be live streamed on the social media network X, which is led by Musk and was once known as Twitter.

Since June, the two social media moguls have been encouraging each other to compete in a mixed martial arts cage bout in Las Vegas.

“The fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will be live streamed on X.” “All proceeds will go to veteran charities,” Musk stated in a post on X on Sunday, without providing any further specifics.

Musk had earlier remarked on X that he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” adding that he didn’t have time to work out so he brought the weights to train.

When a user on X asked Elon Musk what the goal of the conflict was, Musk said, “It’s a civilized form of war.” Men adore war.”

Meta or Zuckerberg did not respond immediately.

People are always interested in the ultimate test of a fight in a playground, according to sports journalist Gareth A Davies told Aljazzera.

“It used to be emperors putting gladiators in the Colosseum to fight, but this is two emperors fighting in an ultimate test for two of the richest and most well-known men on the planet,” he explained.

“With their platforms, these guys will be able to generate a lot of interest.” “It’ll most likely be the most watched fight in history,” he continued.

The controversy began when Musk, 52, wrote in a June 20 post that he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, 39, who is a Jiujitsu practitioner.

A day later, Mark Zuckerberg, who has posted photos of himself winning matches on his company’s Instagram site, asked Musk to “send location” for the proposed fight, to which Musk replied “Vegas Octagon,” referring to an events centre where MMA championship bouts are place.

Elon Musk says X will fund legal bills if users treated unfairly by bosses

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has stated that X, formerly known as Twitter, will cover the legal fees of anyone who is wrongfully treated by their employer as a result of their activities on his social media site.

Mr Musk informed users on Sunday that financial help from his platform will have “no limits.”

He invited users to “let us know” if they have received unfair treatment for sharing or liking something.

Last month, the social media network renamed itself from Twitter to X.

Mr Musk is a self-described “free speech absolutist” who has been vociferous in his criticism of the platform’s content-moderation rules prior to his takeover.

Mr Musk stated that “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated” when he announced his takeover of Twitter in April last year.

The Centre for Countering Digital hatred (CCDH) conducted research that found hatred and disinformation “spreading like wildfire on the platform under Musk’s ownership.”

X Corp accused CCDH of engaging in “unlawful acts” in order to “improperly gain access” to its data.