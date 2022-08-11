Connect with us

Donald Trump Invokes The 5th Amendment And Declines To Answer
(CTN NEWS) –  Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights at a scheduled deposition with the New York attorney general and refused to answer any questions.

  • All of the above reasons led Trump to decline to answer the questions.

Lawyers from Letitia James’ office were set to depose Trump in connection with a three-year investigation into potential fraud by the Trump Organization.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social earlier Wednesday morning that he would be “seeing” James “for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!

Donald Trump Company The Banana Republic

My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. The Banana Republic!” The Trump motorcade left Trump Tower in New York City on Wednesday morning, and it arrived shortly at the attorney general’s office.

Former President is in the midst of an extraordinary legal week. An FBI search warrant was executed at Mar-a-Lago, his primary residence in Florida, on Monday. His long-running attempt to block a House bill failed on Tuesday.

A review of previous depositions and investigations.

According to James’ office, the Trump Organization used false or misleading asset valuations to obtain loans, insurance, and tax benefits. An enforcement action is nearing the end of the attorney general’s civil investigation.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also face subpoenas for depositions following Trump’s failed attempt to block them. Trump Jr.’s deposition took place in late July, and Ivanka Trump’s last week.

His net worth and financial statements have been scrutinized in previous lawsuits, something advisers argue should make him answer questions now. He once said that he calculated his net worth largely based on his feelings.

According to him, “everybody” exaggerates their property’s value. Has he inflated values? Trump said, “Not beyond reason.”

