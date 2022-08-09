Trump Say FBI Raid on His Home “Prosecutorial Misconduct.”

McCarthy vowed to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department when Republicans take back the chamber this November as expected.

The House GOP leaped Monday night to denounce the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowing to investigate the Justice Department should Republicans take back the chamber this fall as expected.

“I’ve seen enough,” McCarthy tweeted hours after Trump confirmed that federal officials searched his Florida resort.

Using a similar statement to Trump, the California Republican frontrunner for speaker next year referred to DOJ’s actions as “weaponization.”

According to Politico, McCarthy followed a long line of rank-and-file Republicans who took to social media to condemn the FBI search.