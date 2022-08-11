Connect with us

China’s Long March Rocket Launches New 16 Satellites Into Orbit
(CTN News) – According to local media, China launched 16 satellites into space from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province on Wednesday.

Jilin 1 Gaofen 03D09 satellite and Yunyao 1 04-08 satellite were launched by a Long March 6 carrier rocket at 12:50 pm in China (12:20am IST) and entered their planned orbits successfully, according to China Daily.

It has been reported that the new batch of satellites will primarily be used in commercial remote sensing and atmospheric imaging.

Global Times reported that China launched two satellites into space earlier on July 16. A pair of satellites, Siwei 03 and 04, were launched from Shanxi’s Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

Wentian, China’s first space station lab module, was also launched.

According to local media, the new module will serve both as a backup of the core module and as a platform for scientific experiments.

Shenzhou-13 was a significant step for China’s young space program, which is becoming one of the most advanced in the world.

China’s space program was established in the early 1970s, years after American astronaut Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

During the 1980s, China’s space program progressed until the launch of its first crewed mission in 2003.

Since then, Chinese investment in the space program has paid off – billions of dollars have been invested.

A Chinese rover landed on the moon in December 2020 and one on Mars in May 2021.

