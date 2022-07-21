Ivana Trump Funeral, Donald Trump Remembered Her ‘Beautiful Life’

(CTN News) -Ivana Trump lived a “beautiful life,” the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday as Ivana Trump, the 1980s fashion icon and businesswoman in whom Trump built his empire, was laid to rest.

At the funeral Mass for Ivana Trump, the former president joined all his children, other relatives, and friends.

On the one hand, this is a sad day, but on the other hand, this is an occasion to commemorate the life and the achievements of a wonderful and beautiful person,” wrote Trump on his social media platform.

Truth Social, before he, former first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, headed to St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church.

The three children of Ivana and Donald Trump – Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric – were beside their father as the casket was transferred from St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan to the funeral service.

During a brief moment of time, Eric Trump put an arm around Maryanne Trump’s shoulders while she held a young boy, who clutched a bright red flower in his hand, as she held the hand of his sister.

The funeral also featured friends of the family, such as Jeanine Pirro, the co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples, who attended.

In addition to the mourners who were in attendance, there were also a number of long time friends of Ivana Trump who attended the funeral, including fashion designer Dennis Basso.

Ivana Trump’s Mass at the parish was described as ‘an elegant, wonderful send-off for her’ by long time friend R. Couri Hay said as he emerged.

The Trump family announced Thursday that the 73-year-old had died in her Manhattan home after suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso. According to authorities, the death was the result of an accident.

After meeting Donald Trump in the 1970s, they embarked on a love affair that lasted until 1992.

In the 1980s, she and Donald became a power couple, becoming well known in her own right when her blond hair was tied up in an up do and her youthful appearance immediately caught the attention of everyone.

It was also Ivana Trump who took an active role in her husband’s business, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos as well as picking out some of the design elements for the Trump Tower in New York City.

Ivana Trump was a devoted supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and said that there was a lot of communication between them in recent years before their divorce became public. Her very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly.

