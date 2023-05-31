Thailand Seizes Passport of Chinese Reporter Over Bribe Allegations

Thailand has seized the passport of a Chinese reporter who boasted of her links with top police officials and demanded millions in bribes to help arrange the release of an organised crime suspect in Bangkok, Thailand.

Last Monday, authorities detained Guo Rui, commonly known as Gegee, and barred her from leaving the country for exploiting her working relationship with national deputy police commander Surachate Hakparn.

Guo allegedly promised Navaporn Phakiatsakul, a Chinese woman with Thai citizenship arrested last month as part of a human trafficking investigation, that if she paid 33 million baht (US$947,000), the accusations against her would be withdrawn.

Instead, Navaporn paid Guo 13 million baht, however, the Chinese reporter has rejected the charges and has been released on bond for the time being.

According to the Bangkok Post, Navaporn was the suspected ringleader of a criminal gang accused of fraud and running an illegal surrogacy network in Thailand.

