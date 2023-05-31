Thailand Seizes Passport of Chinese Reporter Over Bribe Allegations

Connect with us

Published

53 mins ago

on

Thailand Seizes Passport of Chinese journalist

Thailand has seized the passport of a Chinese reporter who boasted of her links with top police officials and demanded millions in bribes to help arrange the release of an organised crime suspect in Bangkok, Thailand.

Last Monday, authorities detained Guo Rui, commonly known as Gegee, and barred her from leaving the country for exploiting her working relationship with national deputy police commander Surachate Hakparn.

Guo allegedly promised Navaporn Phakiatsakul, a Chinese woman with Thai citizenship arrested last month as part of a human trafficking investigation, that if she paid 33 million baht (US$947,000), the accusations against her would be withdrawn.

Instead, Navaporn paid Guo 13 million baht, however, the Chinese reporter has rejected the charges and has been released on bond for the time being.

Thai police arrested Guo Rui, also known as Gegee, last week and barred her from leaving Thailand for misusing her working relationship with Pol. Gen Surachate Hakparn, the national deputy police commander.

According to the Bangkok Post, Navaporn was the suspected ringleader of a criminal gang accused of fraud and running an illegal surrogacy network in Thailand.

Bribery in Thailand

Bribery is a serious issue in many countries, including Thailand. While I can provide general information, it’s important to note that my knowledge is based on information available up until September 2021, and specific details may have changed since then. Corruption and bribery have been long-standing challenges in Thailand, with reports of both petty and grand corruption.

Thailand has enacted laws to combat corruption, including the Anti-Corruption Act of 1999 and the Organic Act on Counter Corruption of 2018. These laws aim to prevent and punish bribery and corruption offenses, and various government agencies, such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), are responsible for enforcing these laws.

Bribery can occur in various sectors, including government services, law enforcement, business transactions, and other areas. Common examples include bribes given to expedite bureaucratic processes, gain unfair advantages in business dealings, or influence the outcome of legal proceedings. However, it’s essential to recognize that bribery is illegal and unethical in Thailand.

Thai authorities have made efforts to combat corruption, including establishing hotlines for reporting corruption and implementing anti-corruption measures. The NACC investigates corruption complaints and can prosecute offenders if the allegations are substantiated.

If you have specific concerns about bribery or corruption in Thailand, it is advisable to consult with local legal experts, authorities, or organizations specializing in anti-corruption efforts for the most up-to-date and accurate information.
