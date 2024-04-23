Connect with us

News

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat
Advertisement

News

Iran, Pakistan Aim to Boost Trade to $10 Billion: President Raisi

News

Spain's Public Debt Exceeds 1.6 Trillion Euros Due to COVID-19 Spending Surge

News

Russia Issues Warning to Pakistan Over Rice Imports

News

New York Civil Fraud Case: Donald Trump Lawyer Defends $175 Million Bond

News

The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He's In The Hospital

News

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

News

Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades

News

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong

News

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March

News

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent

News News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Announces Comprehensive Overhaul of Military

News News Asia

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash

News Asia News

Thousand's Flee After Junta Bombs Myawaddy, Myanmar

News

FED's Increase On Cigarettes Is Necessary To Control Rising Consumption

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

News Regional News

Thailand's Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

News

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation

News

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Safeguards Civilians as Violence in Myanmar Spreads Across the Thai Border

News

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

42 mins ago

on

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

(CTN News) – On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new heat and health effort to protect Americans from heat exposure.

The new program includes three materials that provide proactive activities to protect themselves: remain cool, stay hydrated, and know the signs.

The HeatRisk Forecast Tool, developed by the CDC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, gives a seven-day heat forecast for the entire country, indicating when temperatures may reach dangerous levels for people’s health.

BA.2.86 3

The second source is the CDC’s HeatRisk Dashboard, a user-friendly product that combines HeatRisk Forecast Tool data with other information, such as local air quality data, to educate the public on how to best protect themselves when outdoor temperatures are high and may impact their health.

The third source is recently produced CDC clinical guidelines, which assist doctors in keeping at-risk patients safe when temperatures climb.

CDC: Heat can have an impact on our health

“Heat can have an impact on our health, but heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable,” said CDC Director Mandy Cohen. “We are releasing new heat and health tools and guidance to help people take simple steps to stay safe in the heat.”

In 2023, heat alerts were issued to more than two-thirds of all Americans. According to a recent CDC analysis, daily emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses in 2023 peaked in numerous places throughout the warm season and stayed exceptionally high in those regions for an extended period.

According to the CDC, heat can be particularly dangerous for persons with underlying health concerns.

The CDC’s clinical guidelines assist healthcare providers in communicating with their patients about heat and reducing the risk of negative health consequences from heat exposure.

CDC Clinical Guidance

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, and the CDC recommends that clinicians educate their patients on how to keep safe where they live, learn, work, and play when it’s hot.

If a patient’s area has a “moderate” risk, a doctor can turn to the CDC guidance for condition-specific heat action plans that include procedures to assist in keeping the patient safe. Heat action plans are designed to each patient’s specific conditions.

Even though heat can harm anyone’s physical and emotional health, children with asthma, pregnant women, and those with cardiovascular disease, among others, may be particularly vulnerable.

The CDC’s clinical recommendation focuses on individuals who may be particularly vulnerable to heat and poor air quality. The guidance was developed together by CDC asthma, cardiovascular disease, and pregnant experts.

 

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies