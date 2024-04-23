CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

(CTN News) – On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new heat and health effort to protect Americans from heat exposure.

The new program includes three materials that provide proactive activities to protect themselves: remain cool, stay hydrated, and know the signs.

The HeatRisk Forecast Tool, developed by the CDC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, gives a seven-day heat forecast for the entire country, indicating when temperatures may reach dangerous levels for people’s health.

The second source is the CDC’s HeatRisk Dashboard, a user-friendly product that combines HeatRisk Forecast Tool data with other information, such as local air quality data, to educate the public on how to best protect themselves when outdoor temperatures are high and may impact their health.

The third source is recently produced CDC clinical guidelines, which assist doctors in keeping at-risk patients safe when temperatures climb.

CDC: Heat can have an impact on our health

“Heat can have an impact on our health, but heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable,” said CDC Director Mandy Cohen. “We are releasing new heat and health tools and guidance to help people take simple steps to stay safe in the heat.”

In 2023, heat alerts were issued to more than two-thirds of all Americans. According to a recent CDC analysis, daily emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses in 2023 peaked in numerous places throughout the warm season and stayed exceptionally high in those regions for an extended period.

According to the CDC, heat can be particularly dangerous for persons with underlying health concerns.

The CDC’s clinical guidelines assist healthcare providers in communicating with their patients about heat and reducing the risk of negative health consequences from heat exposure.

CDC Clinical Guidance

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, and the CDC recommends that clinicians educate their patients on how to keep safe where they live, learn, work, and play when it’s hot.

If a patient’s area has a “moderate” risk, a doctor can turn to the CDC guidance for condition-specific heat action plans that include procedures to assist in keeping the patient safe. Heat action plans are designed to each patient’s specific conditions.

Even though heat can harm anyone’s physical and emotional health, children with asthma, pregnant women, and those with cardiovascular disease, among others, may be particularly vulnerable.

The CDC’s clinical recommendation focuses on individuals who may be particularly vulnerable to heat and poor air quality. The guidance was developed together by CDC asthma, cardiovascular disease, and pregnant experts.