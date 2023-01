(CTN News) – The Thai holiday calendar will alter, the government said Monday.

The Cabinet has announced Friday, May 5, a special vacation, giving it a four-day holiday in Thailand for Coronation Day, according to government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Because this year’s Thailand Coronation Day comes on a Thursday, the Cabinet decided to shift the date, according to the Bangkok Post.

From Thursday, May 4, to Sunday, May 7, there will be a long weekend observance of Coronation Day in Thailand.

The lengthier break is anticipated to boost the economy, particularly in the commercial and tourist sectors.

The Cabinet approved the list of unique holidays for the year’s first half. To allow all agencies enough time to prepare, they will decide on specific holidays in the second part of the year.

There are three more special Thai Holiday Calendar in the first half of this year: January 2, April 17, and June 5.

The number of official holidays is 19, the same as in 2020–2022.