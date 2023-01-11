Thai AirAsia Ranks 3rd in the World for on-Time Low-Cost Flights And Most Punctual in Asia-Pacific

(CTN News) – Cerium, a data analytics business in the aviation and travel sectors, has placed Thai AirAsia as the world’s third most punctual low-cost airline and the most reliable carrier in Asia-Pacific nations in 2022. Cerium reported an average on-time percentage of 97.47%.

Yesterday, January 9, Thai AirAsia’s Santisuk Klongchaiya, the company’s CEO, shared some positive news.

“Punctuality is a standard attribute that not all businesses can achieve. It results from solid airline management, a great workforce, and a commitment to continuously enhance customer service. This is what distinguishes Thai AirAsia.

Santisuk emphasized that Thai AirAsia’s timeliness was equally vital to the safety of its customers and vowed to maintain its reputation as the world’s most punctual airline.

Thai AirAsia has been included on several worldwide best lists, according to Khaosod.

The airline was named the most punctual airline in the world by Flightstats in 2013 and was listed as the third most punctual airline in the world by OAG Aviation Worldwide in 2019.

In addition, Skytrax recognized Thai AirAsia as the top low-cost carrier in the world for 13 years from 2009 to 2022.

The worldwide low-cost carrier operating under the AirAsia name, Thai AirAsia X, filed for bankruptcy in May last year. Fewer international travelers during the epidemic had an impact on the airline.

Santisuk said to the public three weeks ago that the airline is anticipated to fully recover due to the return of foreign visitors, particularly Chinese visitors.

The airline anticipates serving 90% as many people as they did before the outbreak.

