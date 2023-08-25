Connect with us

News

Brazil's President Proposes Common BRICS Currency to Mitigate Dollar Vulnerability
Advertisement

News

BRICS Economic Bloc Expanding: Six New Members to Join, Stirring Geo-Political Dynamics

Tech News

Samsung To Introduce AI-Powered Food Integration Platform 'Samsung Food' At IFA 2023

Health News

CDC Warns Of BA.2.86 Coronavirus Variant's Potential For Reinfection And Vaccine Impact

News World News

Is Pakistan Considering BRICS Membership? Insights And Speculations Prior To The Summit

News

India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Rover Begins Lunar Expedition Following Historic Soft Landing

News

Japan Released Treated Fukushima Nuclear Plant Water Into Pacific Ocean, Sparking Controversy

Politics News

Clash of Republicans: Winners And Losers Emerged In Rowdy First 2024 Presidential Debate

Business News

Thailand Moves to Boot Facebook Out of Kingdom Over Scam Ads

News Regional News

New Pheu Thai Government Warns Over Bt10,000 Digital Wallet' Scam in Thailand

News

Nvidia Stock Soars to Record High as Earnings, Forecasts Crush Expectations

News News Asia

Railway Bridge Collapses in India Killing 26 People

News Ukraine War World News

[VIDEO] Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed in Plane Crash

News

Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Dies in Mysterious Plane Crash

News

Illegal Cannabis Dispensaries in Phuket Shut Down by Authorities

News

World’s Largest Cities By Population - Ranked By City Proper, Urban Area And Metropolitan Areas

News

Fatal Collapse: Construction Tragedy Claims Lives Of 26 Workers in Mizoram, India

News

Promoting Equity: New Jersey Enacts Law Requiring Free Menstrual Products in Schools

News

Former President Donald Trump Set To Surrender at Notorious Georgia Jail Amidst Federal Investigation

News

BRICS 2023: Xi Jinping's Unexpected Absence From Key Multilateral Forum Speech Raises Questions

News

Brazil’s President Proposes Common BRICS Currency to Mitigate Dollar Vulnerability

Published

39 seconds ago

on

BRICS Currency

BRICS Currency: During a BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva put forth the idea of establishing a shared currency among BRICS nations for trade and investment.

The aim behind this proposal is to reduce their exposure to fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate.

Challenges and Diverse Opinions Surrounding the BRICS Currency Idea

However, experts acknowledge significant hurdles in implementing such a currency due to the notable economic, political, and geographic disparities among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Motivation Behind Lula’s Proposal

Lula da Silva believes that nations not using the US dollar should not be obligated to trade exclusively in it. He has previously advocated for a common currency within the Mercosur bloc, which comprises South American countries.

He emphasized at the summit that a BRICS currency could expand payment options and reduce vulnerabilities.

Mixed Sentiments Among Other BRICS Leaders

South African officials indicated that the BRICS currency was not on the summit’s agenda. India’s foreign minister stated that there was no concept of a BRICS currency, although discussions about enhancing trade using national currencies would occur.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the summit via videolink, emphasized exploring trade shifts away from the dollar to national currencies. China has not expressed a clear stance, but President Xi Jinping emphasized reforming the international financial and monetary system.

Obstacles in Establishing a BRICS Currency

Setting up a common BRICS currency would entail complex political considerations. South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago highlighted the need for a banking union, fiscal union, macroeconomic convergence, and a disciplining mechanism for non-compliant countries.

Trade imbalances and reliance on China as the main trading partner for all BRICS members also pose challenges.

US Dollar’s Standing and De-dollarization Efforts

BRICS leaders have shown an interest in reducing reliance on the US dollar. The dollar’s share of official FX reserves decreased to a 20-year low of 58% by the end of 2022 (adjusted to 47% considering exchange rate changes), according to IMF data.

Yet, the dollar remains dominant in global trade, accounting for nearly 90% of global forex transactions.

De-dollarization would require widespread participation, as various stakeholders worldwide, including exporters, importers, borrowers, lenders, and currency traders, would need to independently choose alternative currencies.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs