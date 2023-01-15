Biden Declared an Emergency for California After a Barrage Of Deadly Winter Storms

(CTN News) – The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are given permission by the president Biden emergency declaration to coordinate all disaster relief activities and provide support for necessary emergency measures, according to a statement from the Joe Biden.

El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties are included in the proclamation.

According to information from PowerOutage.us, more than 130,000 households and businesses in California were still without power as of Monday morning.

The biggest power provider in the state, Pacific Gas and Electric, said on its website on Sunday that more than 4,100 personnel are positioned throughout its service area, including the storm-affected areas, in one of the company’s greatest emergency response operations ever.

Atmospheric river storms, which are long, narrow streams in the sky that convey the majority of the water vapour outside of the tropics and generally cause very heavy rainfall and snowfall over short periods of time, have affected California on several occasions.

The bomb cyclone, a low-pressure system that often develops when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, has overlapped with the atmospheric river storms.

The land in California is still wet, making it more susceptible to floods and quick runoff during the impending storms.

The NWS predicted that in the next days, there would be up to five inches of heavy rain close to the coast of California and more than six feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

