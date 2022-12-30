Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill into Law for the fiscal Year 2023

(CTN News) – A $1.7 trillion federal funding plan that incorporates many administration initiatives and successfully averts a government shutdown was signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, capping up what he termed “a year of unprecedented accomplishment.”

In a tweet, Biden said the funds would go toward “medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act) financing, and provides important help to Ukraine.”

“Looking forward to more in 2023,” he said.

While on vacation in the US Virgin Islands’ St. Croix, Biden signed the legislation. According to the White House, the law was flown to him for signature.

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the White House got the measure from Congress.

White House personnel used a regularly scheduled commercial airplane to present the law to the President for his signing; a White House official informed pool reporters.

A significant law has been flown to Biden for his signature twice this year.

A staff member who was already slated to fly to the area in May brought a law allowing around $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine. While away, Biden signed the legislation.

According to a legislative summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, head of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the package contains $858 billion in military spending and $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs. For the fiscal year 2023, it entails increased spending in both categories.

The budget package, the result of protracted talks between senior congressional Democrats and Republicans, will keep the government running until September, the end of the fiscal year.

The government was initially temporarily funded in the fiscal year 2023, which started on October 1, thanks to a continuing resolution that Congress enacted on September 30.

