Rescue Workers Recover Body of Belgian Tourist in Chiang Mai

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a Belgian tourist who fell off a raft during a whitewater rafting adventure in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Rescuers found 30-year-old Nicolas Hinckxt about 10 kilometres from the spot where he fell into the Taeng River in Mae Taeng district on Friday.

His body was sent to the hospital for a postmortem examination. His family will then collect his body.

When the incident occurred, Mr. Hinckxt was on a rafting adventure on Friday with two friends, all wearing life vests.

The whitewater raft struck a large rock near Muang Kued village in Chiang Mai, causing him to be thrown into the river.

After the incident was reported to police at 2pm on Friday, rescuers and volunteers began searching for him, but rain and the river’s strong current posed challenges.

On Saturday, his life vest and safety helmet were found downstream from the scene.

Dutch Tourist Rescued in Southern Thailand

On Saturday, a Dutch tourist broke his left ankle on a mountain trek in Koh Phangan, Thailand and was rescued late at night by rescuers.

Jan Harm Kedde, 48, accompanied by a male compatriot, started climbing Hat Khom mountain around 1pm from Moo 7 village in Tambon Ko Phangan. There is a magnificent view of the sea from the summit.

Around 3pm, the man fell on the rock and broke his left ankle.

Following the call for assistance, the Ko Phangan rescue center dispatched a team of rescuers, accompanied by tourist police and representatives from the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office. The Dutchman was treated for first-aid at about 4pm.

A stretcher was used to carry the injured tourist down the mountain. Two and a half hours later, they arrived at Hat Khom beach.

After travelling for about 30 minutes in a long-tail broad, they landed at the boat pier of Moo 7 village. About 10pm, the injured man was transported to First Western Hospital Koh Phangan Thailand by ambulance.