Silicon Valley: Elon Musk’s Friendship With Sergey Brin Fractured By Alleged Marriage

(CTN News) – Musk and Brin both have a long history of working in Silicon Valley and both rank among the top ten richest people in the world. During the financial crisis in 2008, as reported by the Wall Street Journal,

Silicon Valley; After discovering Musk’s alleged liaison with his wife, the Google co-founder filed for divorce:

Brin gave Musk roughly $500,000 for Tesla, on the other hand, in 2015, Musk gifted Brin with one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles.

It is my hope that Sergey and I will move forward in a dignified, honest and harmonious manner for the sake of our child. And we are both working towards that,” Shanahan said of Brin. Shanahan filed for divorce from Brin in January.

Musk and a spokesperson for Shanahan did not respond to requests for comment from the Journal, and a lawyer for Brin declined to make any comment.

It is a development that complicates Elon Musk’s already-turbulent personal and business lives, as a result of the news.

As for his business life, he tried to terminate his $44 billion bid for Twitter, and supply chain problems appear to be plaguing Tesla at the moment.

Silicon Valley – Earlier this year, Musk was also accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant when he was a flight attendant at his company SpaceX.

Musk’s personal life has also been revealed, as of late; a top executive working for his company Neurallink was revealed to have secretly carried twins;

even more intriguing is that Musk welcomed the birth of the twins privately only weeks before publicly welcoming his child with Grimes and tweeted that he was “doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis.”.

