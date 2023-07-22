Bangkok has Announced Plans to Implement AI Technology to Manage Traffic Flow

Connect with us

(CTN News) – In a groundbreaking initiative, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has partnered with the Office of Transport, Traffic Policy and Planning to implement cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manage traffic flow on key roads and combat congestion. The ambitious project aims to revolutionize how traffic is managed in the city, offering real-time solutions and optimizing traffic flow with adaptive adjustments.

AI-Powered Traffic Management for Enhanced Efficiency in Bangkok

The heart of the project lies in an AI-powered traffic management model that accurately estimates traffic volume on crucial roads, including Ratchadapisek, Prasertmanukit, and Ratchapruek. The system intends to optimize traffic flow through synchronized traffic light timing based on current traffic volume by analyzing potential bottlenecks and devising real-time solutions.

How AI and CCTV Cameras are Transforming Bangkok’s Traffic Flow

To make this ambitious plan a reality, the project leverages the existing network of 1,000 CCTV traffic cameras managed by the BMA. These cameras will provide invaluable insights into the traffic situation, allowing the AI system to make data-driven decisions. In addition to the existing cameras, new installations on Ratchadapisek Road will further support this innovative undertaking.

Integration of Existing Camera Infrastructure

Bangkok’s BMA has deployed approximately 60,000 CCTV cameras throughout the city, primarily for security. However, these cameras were incompatible with the AI traffic system. Now, with the integration of the existing camera infrastructure into the new AI model, the effectiveness of the traffic management system is expected to be significantly enhanced.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Embraces Cost-Effective Measures for Real-Time Traffic Solutions

Acknowledging the limitations of traditional traffic light programming, Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon recognized that relying solely on historical traffic data and focusing primarily on rush hours and weekends often falls short in addressing real-time traffic conditions. Therefore, he emphasized implementing the most cost-effective measures to improve traffic flow within a year.

Conclusion

Bangkok’s collaboration with AI technology marks a remarkable step in traffic management, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce congestion on key roads. Integrating the city’s vast network of CCTV cameras will provide invaluable data insights, enabling the AI-powered system to offer real-time solutions and optimize traffic flow. With such innovative approaches, Bangkok is paving the way for smarter and more effective urban transportation solutions, setting an example for other cities worldwide.
