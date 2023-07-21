An Apple Testing Platform To Compete With OpenAI’s ChatGPT

(CTN News) – A Bloomberg News report claims that Apple is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) offering similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, causing its shares to rise as much as 2 percent, setting a record high.

It was reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the matter, that Apple has built its own framework, which is known as Ajax, for creating large language models (LLMs), as well as testing a chatbot that is being referred to by some engineers as “Apple GPT”.

According to the news agency Reuters, the company did not respond to the news agency’s request for a comment.

Despite the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, Apple has so far avoided making any big steps in AI, and even avoided mentioning the term at its developer conference back in June – in stark contrast to other tech giants like Alphabet and Microsoft, which have made bold moves to incorporate the breakthrough technology into their products.

After the report was released, Microsoft shares dropped by more than 1 percent, along with those of Nvidia and Alphabet.

In recent years, Apple has subtly pushed advanced artificial intelligence into some of its products, such as Photos, on-device texting, and its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, which was launched a few days ago.

Analysts believe that the company is still lagging behind its peers in terms of incorporating new technologies into its operations.

Apple’s core artificial intelligence product, Siri, has also stagnated.

A Bloomberg report reported that several teams at Apple were involved in the latest AI effort, led by John Giannandrea, the company’s head of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and Craig Federighi, top software engineer.

According to the report, Apple’s new virtual assistant, known as Siri, summarises text and answers questions based on data it has been trained on.

Siri has been used internally for product prototyping, according to the report.

It is believed that the tool is essentially a replica of Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI, and it runs as a web application, according to employees.

Despite the fact that Apple does not yet have a concrete plan for the tools it is developing, the report says the company intends to make a significant announcement next year related to AI, as well as its development of these tools.

