Thailand’s Enhanced Cannabis Regulation: Safeguarding Children from Drug Abuse Harm

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Enhanced Cannabis Regulation Safeguarding Children from Drug Abuse Harm

(CTN News) – The Thai Cabinet recently approved drafting a ministerial regulation to protect children at risk of drug abuse. The regulation aims to shield children, particularly from the detrimental effects of kratom, cannabis, hemp, and their derivatives on their intellectual and physical development.

The Goal: Safeguarding Children’s Intellectual and Physical Development

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek explained that the primary objective of the new regulation is to safeguard children from potential harm to their intellectual and physical development caused by recreational drug use.

Recognizing the vulnerability of children to these substances, the Thai government seeks to implement measures to ensure their well-being and prospects.

Scope of the Regulation: Addressing Kratom, Cannabis, and Hemp Usage

The proposed amendment to the 2006 ministerial rule expands the definition of children at risk of criminal behavior to include those who engage in the recreational use of kratom, cannabis, hemp, or related products.

The regulation enables officers under the 2003 Child Protection Act to take necessary actions to protect such at-risk children’s welfare.

Classification of At-Risk Children: Amendment to the 2006 Ministerial Rule

Under the updated regulation, children who misuse kratom, cannabis, hemp, or their derivatives will be classified as “at-risk.” This classification allows officers to better address the needs of these children and ensure they receive appropriate care and protection.

Ensuring Child Welfare: Two Courses of Action for Officers

The regulation provides officers with two main courses of action to ensure the welfare of at-risk children. The first option involves placing the child in a welfare or development and rehabilitation center, where they can receive appropriate care, support, and guidance. Alternatively, the child may be entrusted to the care of a willing guardian, with or without the assignment of a child protector.

Conditions for Prevention: Deterring Harmful Behavior and Criminal Acts

Certain conditions may be applied to at-risk children to prevent harmful behavior or potential criminal acts. These conditions could include warnings to avoid entering places that may encourage inappropriate behavior or associating with individuals who could lead them astray.

Implementation and Execution: Role of the Department of Children and Youth

Once implemented, the Department of Children and Youth under the Ministry of Social Development will take the lead in issuing a regulation from the National Child Protection Committee.

This regulation will outline strategies to protect the welfare of children at risk due to the misuse of substances like kratom, cannabis, hemp, and their derivatives.

Conclusion: Protecting Children from Substance Misuse and Its Impact

Thailand’s new ministerial regulation reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding children from the potential harms of drug abuse.

By expanding the definition of at-risk children to include those involved in the recreational use of kratom, cannabis, hemp, and related substances, the government aims to take proactive measures to protect its young citizens’ intellectual and physical development.

By implementing this regulation, officers will have the necessary tools to ensure the welfare of at-risk children, promoting a healthier and safer environment for their growth and development.
