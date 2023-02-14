Connect with us

South Korea Offers COVID-19 Shots To Children 6 Months To 4 Years Old Starting Monday
(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – Beginning on Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children aged six months to four years who fall within the age range for eligibility.

Authorities regulating vaccinations across the country have stated that the Pfizer injection, designed for newborns, babies, and toddlers, should be given at intervals of eight weeks each time.

The authorities gave a strong recommendation for vaccination to infants and toddlers who were at high risk for infection, such as those who had underlying diseases.

Photo : YONHAP News

They did this because there was a higher rate of criticality or death among infants and toddlers compared to children and youths.

Vaccinations are now accessible for walk-in patients as of Monday, and those who have made reservations can begin receiving their doses on February 20.

