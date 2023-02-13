Connect with us

News Asia

Pakistan Asks World to Help Developing Countries
Advertisement

News Asia News

China's Tumbling Birth Rate Threatens Private Kindergartens

News Asia

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central South Korea

News Asia News

Iran Marks The 44th Anniversary Of Revolution Amid Hacker Attacks

News Asia News

Japan's PM Kishida Reports A Successful Sinus Surgery

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

News Asia Covid-19 News

Japan To Relax COVID-19 Mask Regulations On March 13

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Lee Faces A Stern Test Over US$3.4 Billion Housing Deal

News Asia News

China's Officials Seek 'bold' Measures To increase Birth Rates

News Asia News

China To 'consider' Lifting Visa Restrictions Against South Koreans

News Asia Covid-19 News

South Korea Lifts Visa Restrictions On Short-Term Travelers From China

News Asia

Pakistan has Agreed With IMF on Conditions for Releasing $1.1 Billion in Critical Funding

News Asia

Asia Will Consume Half Of the World's Electricity By 2025: IEA

News Covid-19 News Asia

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

News News Asia

North Korea Displays 'several' Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

News News Asia

China Employs AI News Anchors to Spread Disinformation

News Business News Asia

Japan's Current Account Surplus Dropped To 8-Year Low In 2022

News News Asia

North Korean Leader Kim's Daughter Visits Troops To Mark The 75th Founding Anniversary

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

News News Asia

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

News Asia

Pakistan Asks World to Help Developing Countries

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Pakistan Asks World to Help Developing Countries

(CTN News) – Pakistan has warned that the increasing debt in several emerging nations threatens their ability to maintain their economies.

Mohammad Aamir Khan, Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on Friday that steps to lower borrowing costs and fiscal resources should be made available to poor nations.

He said this Friday before the UN Commission on Social Development’s 61st session.

In addition, the official asked international financial institutions to support developing countries in meeting their objectives and repaying debt during these difficult economic times.

If the economic collapse was allowed, Mr. Aamir Khan warned that it would result in “huge human misery.”

The Pakistani representative told the gathering that the international community has failed to lessen inequality despite amazing human and social development advancements.

More than any other problem in recorded history, the pandemic of inequities is now wreaking havoc on people’s lives and means of subsistence, he said.

Additionally, numerous nations face an immediate prospect of economic collapse and debt imbalances, which would result in tremendous human misery.

Last summer, a severe flood struck Pakistan, according to Ambassador Aamir Khan, prompting the government to provide financial assistance to two million families.

He said that despite having limited resources, we raised $1.5 billion for emergency assistance.

He emphasized the necessity for developing countries to get debt relief and restructuring.

The nine-day meeting, which is taking place at the UN’s New York headquarters, looks at several options for “generating full and productive employment for everybody” after the Covid-19 epidemic.

Lachezara Stoeva, the UN Economic and Social Council chairperson, stressed the importance of putting people first by preparing young people “for the labor market via education, training, and early job experience.”

According to a recent analysis by an impartial UN expert, poor nations continue to pay more annually than they get despite repeated debt rescheduling.

“The most indebted emerging nations cannot maintain their growing debt loads. It is one of the biggest barriers to sustainable development and poverty eradication, the research cautioned.

Source: Dawn

Related CTN News:

Pakistan has Agreed With IMF on Conditions for Releasing $1.1 Billion in Critical Funding

Japan’s PM Kishida Reports A Successful Sinus Surgery

Iran Marks The 44th Anniversary Of Revolution Amid Hacker Attacks
Related Topics:
Continue Reading