COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – On Saturday, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained below 20,000 for the tenth day in a row, indicating a clear downward trend in the virus transmission here.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation recorded 12,805 new cases, including 24 cases imported from other countries, increasing the total reported cases to 30,338,148.

The number of people arrested on Saturday was lower than the previous week’s total of 14,624 and the previous day’s total of 13,504.

According to the KDCA, the mortality toll from COVID-19 increased by 16, bringing the total to 33,713 individuals.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped from 287 the day before to 284.

Last month, South Korea dropped the mask mandate for interior locations, except hospitals, pharmacies, and public transportation. This was due to the decline in the number of new cases.

According to the interior ministry, South Korea has resumed issuing short-term visas to travelers from China beginning on Saturday. This comes as the infection wave caused by COVID-19 in China has reached its peak and is beginning to diminish.

According to the KDCA, as of Friday, 189 out of 1,431 Chinese tourists who were only in the country for a short period of time had been given PCR testing, and three of those tests came back positive for COVID-19. The rate of infection was 1.6 percent at that point.

The resumption of flights came almost 40 days after South Korea had tightened restrictions on passengers from China on January 2 in response to an increase in COVID-19 infections in the nation to the south.

Arrivals from China were required to take a coronavirus test both before and after arriving in the country, and the government had halted issuing short-term visas from its diplomatic posts in China.

The authorities anticipate that the relaxation of the policy will not immediately increase the number of visitors from China.

This is because of the time required for the procedures involved in issuing visas, in addition to the restrictions placed on the number of inbound flights from China.

