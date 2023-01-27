Russia Launches A Barrage Of Strikes Against Ukraine, Killing 11 People

(CTN NEWS) – KYIV, Ukraine – According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 11 people have been killed in total, including the first war-related fatality in Kyiv this year.

Who claim that Russia continued to launch missiles and drones that self-destructed at almost a dozen Ukrainian provinces early on Thursday.

The strikes were consistent with Russia’s current trend of targeting important infrastructure, such as power plants every two weeks or so.

The new assault, however, came after Germany and the United States promised to send cutting-edge battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday and permitted other allies to do the same, upping the ante in Russia’s 11-month conflict.

Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine’s spokesperson, reported that at least 11 other persons had also been injured.

According to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, one person was murdered during the attacks, making it the first death in the city since New Year’s Eve. He claimed two more people were hurt.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv municipal government, claimed that 15 cruise missiles that were en route to the region were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

In the Zaporizhzhia province of Ukraine, the regional prosecutor’s office said that a strike on an energy complex resulted in three fatalities and seven injuries.

The head of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that a total of 55 missiles were fired on Thursday, 47 of which were shot down.

Drones that self-destructed overnight before the missile strikes swept in. People poured into subway stations, underground parking lots, and basements to seek cover as air raid sirens resounded throughout the nation, some dragging leashed pets.

Since January 14, it was the first time that Russia had bombarded the nation with such force.

To hinder Ukrainian forces and keep residents in the dark and cold through winter before what many analysts think will be a springtime push as additional conscripts enter the battlefield.

Russia has launched significant attacks on Ukrainian energy installations since early October.

Herman Halushchenko, the minister of energy for Ukraine, stated that some facilities were struck and had unexpected power disruptions.

Arkadii Kuritsyn, 53, of the Holosiivsky neighborhood of southern Kyiv, claimed to have heard a huge explosion that tore out the windows of many vehicles parked next to his scrap metal company and split in half several trees in a nearby forested area.

But the missiles did not hit what looked to be the intended target—a neighboring district power plant.

Because of its proximity to the power plant, the industrial region has previously been the target of several missile attacks, according to Andrii Tarasenko, 36, who works in a nearby factory.

“I am not shocked that it was targeted once more,” he remarked. “We’ve become accustomed to it,”

A drone strike that damaged Halyna Panasian’s two-story home in Hlevakha, a city 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) southwest of the capital, was followed by a volley of missiles.

A sizable hole in the roof, a deep crater in the courtyard, and chunks of rubble throughout the home were among the damage.

“The home was hit while I was in my bedroom. When the blow occurred at around 2 a.m., Panasian, 59, had to crawl out through the demolished walls. What can I say about such grief? How am I going to be happy right now? I can’t. I’m depressed. My life is messed up.

After Germany announced it would send 14 cutting-edge Leopard 2 combat tanks to Ukraine and gave other European nations permission to send up to 88 more, the attacks took place the next day.

The United States said it would give Ukrainian soldiers 31 Abrams M1 tanks.

Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, and the United States are among the countries that have deployed or made plans to send hundreds of tanks.

And heavily armored vehicles to bolster Ukraine as it enters a new phase of the war and tries to break through entrenched Russian lines.

The M1 Abrams and Leopards will provide Ukraine with a “mechanized armoured punching force,” according to Gian Gentile, a senior historian at the Rand think tank and a former member of the U.S. Army.

The British government said on Thursday that it would begin educating Ukrainian troops on how to operate and maintain Challenger 2 tanks the following week.

Defense Minister Alex Chalk stated that the U.K. would supply 14 of the tanks to the Ukrainian military by the end of March.

Ukrainian troops will begin training in Germany in the coming days on Marder infantry fighting vehicles produced in Germany, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, while training on the larger Leopard 2 tanks would begin “a little later.”

The Leopards’ goal, he continued, is to have their first company in Ukraine by the end of March or the beginning of April. “I can’t specify the exact day.”

While refusing to predict on when the tanks will arrive, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Britain’s Sky News that the allies “are focused on the necessity of speed.”

The decision to give Ukraine new tanks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, demonstrated the West’s growing involvement in the conflict.

According to Peskov, “both European capitals and Washington maintain emphasizing the delivery of different weapons systems, including tanks.

To Ukraine does not signify that these countries or the alliance are involved in the hostilities continuing in Ukraine.” “We vehemently object to that,”

Moscow sees all of the alliances and the capitals I mentioned’s actions as being directly involved in the conflict, he continued. We notice its expansion.

In part to meet with Ukraine’s foreign minister, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna happened to be in the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa on Thursday. Told LCI television in France that the Thursday strikes were more than revenge.

“What we witnessed this morning, namely additional strikes on civilian infrastructure, is not the making of war. It is committing crimes of war.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

U.S. Likely To Approve M1 Abrams Tanks For Ukraine In Reversal