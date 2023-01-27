Connect with us

Government banks have Begun to Raise Loan Interest Rates for the First Time in Years
Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Following Deadly Missile Strikes In Ukraine

Russia Launches A Barrage Of Strikes Against Ukraine, Killing 11 People

Chinese VIP Tourist Services Advertised Online Damage Thailand's Reputation And Trust

Chiang Rai Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Facebook Posts

State-Run Banks Announce Higher Interest Rates For Loans

UNODC Reports Myanmar Opium Poppy Cultivation Has Increased 33 Percent

Bangkok Tightens COVID-19 Measures in Advance of Chinese Tourists Arriving in February

H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn To Be Renamed Goodwill Ambassador

School Passenger Van Crashes Injuring 22 Children

Pattaya's Mayor Paid for Streetlight Bulbs from his Own Pocket Because Taxes Weren't Collected

South Korea's Imports Of Gas And Coal Reached An All-Time High In 2022

The UK is Facing a “Crisis Point” in Abortion Provision, Experts Say

Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

9 Ancient Buddha Statues have Returned to Thailand After Being in Australia for 112 Years

U.S. Economy Grew At A 2.9% Rate Last Quarter, Despite A Slowdown

Southwest Airlines Lost $200 Million Again After The Holiday Season

TAT To Invest 1.9 Billion In Tourism Marketing Campaigns

Thailand is Set to Launch its First Earth Exploration Satellite into Orbit This Year

Bangkok Will Experience at Least Two More Days Of Unsafe Levels of PM2.5

Government banks have Begun to Raise Loan Interest Rates for the First Time in Years

(CTN News) – In response to the Bank of Thailand’s policy rate increase on Wednesday, state-run banks have started raising lending Loan interest rates for the first time in years.

All loan rates were raised by 0.25% as of Thursday by Government Housing (GH) Bank. Over the last two years and nine months, this is the first rate increase for loans.

In addition, Government Savings Bank increased its lending rates by 0.25% today, while the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives increased its loan rate by 0.125 to 0.25% as of February 1.

The Government Financial Institutions Association, chaired by Chatchai Sirilai of the GH Bank, decided on Wednesday that state-run banks would have to raise their loan interest rates.

He stressed that while this pattern indicates the economic recovery, bank rate increases would not impair most consumers’ ability to repay their loans.

 

According to Mr. Chatchai, state banks are aware of the difficulties their clients face, particularly those of disadvantaged groups whose income has not yet returned to pre-Covid levels while they still have to contend with increased living expenses.

According to him, state banks are prepared to implement steps to lessen their load.

Exim Bank, a state-owned institution in Thailand, stated on Thursday that starting on February 1, the prime lending rate will increase to 6% from the existing 5.75%.

This is the first rate increase in three years, according to Exim Bank President Rak Vorrakitpokatorn.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank unanimously decided to increase the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 1.25% to 1.5%, with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The MPC has lifted the policy rate four times in a row, by 0.25 percentage points each time, beginning in August of last year and continuing through September, November, and today.

Since the rate increase in August last year, state banks have said they aim to maintain stable loan rates to prevent burdening borrowers already dealing with the epidemic’s effects.

