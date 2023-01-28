Connect with us

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000
COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL –  On Saturday, the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 30,000, and the country plans to suspend a mask mandate for most indoor areas the next week.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation recorded 23,612 new cases, including 48 instances imported from other countries, bringing the total number of reported cases to 30,130,730.

As a result of an uptick in testing that occurred after the Lunar New Year break, which concluded on Tuesday, the daily caseload had been above 30,000 for the second day in a row by Friday.

The daily infections for Saturday were reduced by more than 4,000 as compared to the previous week.

People wait in line to take coronavirus tests at a public health facility at Seoul Station Square on Jan. 23. (Yonhap)

The mortality toll in the country increased by 29 due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,361.

According to the KDCA, the number of patients in critical condition decreased by 71 from the previous day to reach 410.

According to data from the KDCA, out of the 23,564 local illnesses, 4,062 were found in the capital city of Seoul, 5,838 were found in the surrounding province of Gyeonggi, and 1,127 were found in the western port city of Incheon.

On Monday, the government will remove the need for people to wear masks in most indoor public venues, including schools. However, individuals will still be forced to wear masks when using public transportation and when entering medical facilities.

