New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday



News Asia

(CTN NEWS) – Due to an uptick in testing following the conclusion of the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this week, the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in South Korea remained at over 30,000 for the second day in a row on Friday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation reported 31,711 new cases, including 49 cases brought in from other countries, bringing the total number of cases to 30,107,363.

The number of daily infections on Friday was higher by more than 4,300 when compared to a week earlier.
This photo taken on Wednesday shows an elementary school student in the southeastern city of Busan coming home from school with a mask in his hand. The government plans to lift a mask mandate for most indoor public spaces, including schools, next Monday. (Yonhap)

The death toll in the country increased by 36 due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,332. According to the KDCA, the number of patients in critical condition fell to 481 from 489 the day before.

On January 30, the government intends to lift a mask mandate that has been in place for most indoor public venues, including schools. However, people will still be forced to wear masks when using public transit and when entering medical facilities.

