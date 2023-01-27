Jeju Air Plane Headed For Incheon Returns To Hokkaido Airport Due To Engine Noise

(CTN NEWS) – Due to an unexpected noise coming from its engine, an aircraft that belonged to Jeju Air Co., the largest low-cost carrier in South Korea.

Made an emergency landing back at the airfield in Hokkaido, Japan, from which it had originally taken off.

After departing New Chitose Airport at 1:06 p.m., the Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 187 passengers and six crew members, arrived at New Chitose Airport around 2:45 p.m.

According to Jeju Air, the aircraft that was headed to Incheon flew in circles above the island to burn off fuel to achieve the required landing weight at which an airplane is allowed to land.

According to the airline, the passengers were escorted to hotels so that a safety inspection could be performed, and the company also stated that an alternative jet would take out at midday on Friday.

