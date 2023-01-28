Connect with us

Thai Police Commander Orders Full investigation Into Taiwanese Actress's Alleged Extortion Case
News

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The Commander of the Thai police has ordered a thorough, open investigation as a verbal spat between Thai law enforcement and a well-known Taiwanese actress who alleges Thai police extorted her has heated up.

The head of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittipraphat issued an order this morning, January 28, 2023, for a thorough and open investigation that he claimed would be equitable to all parties concerned.

An Yu Qing, a Chinese actress and social media influencer also known by her English name Charlene An, has been arguing with Thai police on Instagram for a few days after she accused them of extorting 27,000 baht from her at a routine traffic checkpoint.

While she was visiting the nation around New Year’s. Since then, she has vowed to never go back to Thailand.

However, Thai police assert that the woman was visibly intoxicated, in possession of unlawful vaping equipment, uncooperative, and in possession of the wrong visa, according to her taxi driver and witnesses.

All of these allegations have been refuted by Charlene, who also claimed not to have been intoxicated, to have cooperated fully despite language obstacles, and to have broken no laws.

Charlene claims that she was brought from her taxi to a secluded spot to be extorted for money, however, Thai police assert that CCTV footage refutes this account.

The primary witness, her taxi driver, has also publicly stated that she was intoxicated and acting hysterically when she confronted the police, and it appears from his claims that he is siding with them.

The situation has escalated further on both sides, with Charlene threatening to involve Interpol and Taiwanese police and turn it into a global incident.

While Thai police threatened to use Thailand’s highly stringent slander, libel, and defamation laws against the offender.

As a result, after mostly letting his subordinates manage the developing turmoil for the previous few days, Pol. General Damrongsak Kittipraphat is now intimately involved.

A thorough investigation has also been requested by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who is mindful that given Charlene’s enormous social media and Instagram following, it might hurt tourism.

