Connect with us

News Asia

Asia Will Consume Half Of the World's Electricity By 2025: IEA
Advertisement

News Covid-19 News Asia

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

News News Asia

North Korea Displays 'several' Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

News News Asia

China Employs AI News Anchors to Spread Disinformation

News Business News Asia

Japan's Current Account Surplus Dropped To 8-Year Low In 2022

News News Asia

North Korean Leader Kim's Daughter Visits Troops To Mark The 75th Founding Anniversary

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

News News Asia

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

News Asia Tech

Wikipedia is Back Online In Pakistan After a 2 Day Suspension

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Trans Activist Win Appeal Against Change In ID Status

News News Asia

China Blames U.S. For Unprovoked Use Of Force Over Spy Balloon

News News Asia

16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Shark Attack in Western Australia

News Asia

COVID-19 New Cases Under 15,000 For 3rd Day In S. Korea

News Asia News

Japan's PM Aide Quits Over Remarks About LGBTQ People

News Asia News

South Korean Fishing Boat Capsizes, Leaving 9 People Missing

News Asia News

Pakistan's Ex-President Pervez Musharraf's Death Reactions

Tech News Asia

Apple Pay Likely To Launch In South Korea By Next Month

News Asia

Why is Gambling illegal in Pakistan?

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

News Asia

Wikipedia Blocked In Pakistan Due To Offensive Content

News Asia

Asia Will Consume Half Of the World’s Electricity By 2025: IEA

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Asia will consume half of the world's energy by 2025

(CTN NEWS) – By 2025, Asia will consume half the world’s electricity, while Africa will consume far less than its share of the global population, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency.

According to the Paris-based body, China, home to 1.4 billion people, will account for most of Asia’s electricity consumption by the middle of this decade.

According to Keisuke Sadamori, IEA’s director of energy markets and security, China will consume more electricity than the European Union, the United States, and India combined.

In contrast, Africa, which is home to nearly a fifth of the world’s population, will account for just 3% of global electricity consumption in 2025.

In this Sept. 27, 2021 file photo, steam billows out of the cooling towers at a coal-fired power station in Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu province. (Chinatopix via AP, file)

Combined with Africa’s rapidly growing population, there is a massive need for increased electrification, said Sadamori.

According to the IEA, nuclear power and renewables such as wind and solar will account for most of the growth in global electricity supply over the next three years.

According to the report, this will prevent a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.

To prevent average global temperatures from rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, sharp cuts in emissions are needed as soon as possible.

Because temperatures have already increased by more than 1.1 C since the reference period, it appears increasingly unlikely that the Paris climate agreement will be able to meet that target.

To reach the goal, fossil fuels such as coal, gas, and oil will have to be replaced with low-carbon energy sources. According to the IEA, while some regions are reducing coal and gas consumption for electricity production, others are increasing it.

READ MORE: China’s Electricity Usage Expected To Rise 6% In 2023

A farmer tills his land under power lines near central China’s Henan province on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Also, in the 134-page report, policymakers are urged to address the growing weather dependence of electricity demand and supply.

Aside from the drought in Europe, there were heat waves in India (last year),” said Sadamori. In the same way, central and eastern China were affected by heat waves and droughts.

In December, the United States also saw severe winter storms, putting a massive strain on the power systems.”

As the clean energy transition accelerates, the impact of weather events on electricity demand will increase due to the electrification of heating, while weather-dependent renewables will continue to grow in the generation mix.”

“In such a world, it is imperative to increase the flexibility of power systems while ensuring supply security and network resilience.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

North Korea Displays ‘several’ Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

China Employs AI News Anchors to Spread Disinformation
Related Topics:
Continue Reading