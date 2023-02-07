Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

(CTN NEWS) – ISLAMABAD – To aid the victims of a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey that has killed more than 3,000 lives, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to create a relief fund.

After a plane carrying aid supplies and a rescue crew from Pakistan arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had made the painful decision to establish the PM Relief Fund.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے برادر ملک ترکیہ کے زلزلہ متاثرین کی مشکل گھڑی میں معاونت کے لئے وزیراعظم ریلیف فنڈ قائم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ کابینہ نے 1 ماہ کی تنخواہ امدادی فنڈ میں دینے کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے مخیرحضرات کو برادر ملک ترکیہ کی فراخ دلانہ مدد کی اپیل کی ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 7, 2023

According to the minister, the federal cabinet has pledged to donate one month’s salary, and the prime minister has asked for assistance from benefactors.

A terrible earthquake of a magnitude of 7.8 struck Turkey and Syria, leaving approximately 5,000 people dead and countless others injured.

Pakistan Sends A Rescue Crew

Pakistan had already sent two planes to Turkey and a 51-person search and rescue team to aid rescue efforts.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft from PAF Base Nur Khan that was carrying members of a rescue team and blankets has landed in Istanbul, according to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) statement.

“The PAF aircraft is transporting supplies for the Turkiye earthquake victims from the Pakistani people.

The Pakistan Air Force‘s transport fleet has always been in the front regarding responding to interior and international natural catastrophes and tragedies, “the Foreign Office official declared.

As part of Pakistan Support for Turkiye, USAR & Rescue 1122 team boarded thru PIA Flt from Lhr- Istanbul today.

Later on, second C-130 aircraft carrying winterized tents & blankets will take off from Lahore today. pic.twitter.com/RQvB7KuT4k — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) February 7, 2023

According to the spokeswoman, Pakistan had sent the victims’ search and rescue teams, a temporary hospital with 30 beds, and medications. A third aircraft will also go to the earthquake-stricken nation.

A seven-person medical team has also arrived in Istanbul as part of the rescue effort, consisting of two technical rescue squads and a search team.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a separate statement in which it stated: “Urban search and rescue (USAR) and Rescue 1122 team boarded through PIA flight from Lahore to Istanbul today as part of Pakistan Support for Turkiye.”

It was stated that today, a second C-130 carrying winterized tents and blankets would depart from Lahore.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Travel To Turkey

On February 8, PM Shehbaz will visit Turkey to offer condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the tragic earthquake that struck the nation.

Aurangzeb posted on Twitter that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be traveling to Ankara the next morning to offer his condolences to the Turkish president and the people of Turkey for the devastation and fatalities brought on by the earthquake.

