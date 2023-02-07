Connect with us

News News Asia

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif
Advertisement

News Business

Boeing Plans To Eliminate About 2,000 Financial And HR Jobs By 2023

News

Turkey And Syria In Search For More Survivors After Death Toll Passes 5,000

News Covid-19

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers

News

Over 100 Cops to be Charged Over illegally Issuing Visas for Chinese Investors in Gray Businesses

News

Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for largest Muay Thai Ceremony

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Trans Activist Win Appeal Against Change In ID Status

News Ukraine War

Norway Plans To Give Ukraine $7 Billion Over Five Years

News Politics Regional News

Thailand Agonizes Over Fate of 2 Hunger Strikers Protesting Lese Majeste Law

News World News

7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Kills Over1,400 People in Turkey and Syria

News

Police in Thailand Hunt for Rare Lamborghini Liberty Walk Aventador V2

News Crime

Phuket Travel Agent Charged With Slashing Chinese Tourist

News

110 Immigration Officers in Thailand Charged With Issuing Illegal Visas

News

Where Did The Turkey Earthquake Hit And Why Was It So Deadly?

News

Buffalo Earthquake: 'I Felt Like a Car Hit My House'

News

Thai Activists' Hunger Strike Raises Concern For Their Lives

News Business

Philippines' Metro Pacific To Buy 3rd Of Coconut Firm For $98mln

News

Bangkok Airways Temporarily Suspends Routes To Hat Yai And Da Nang

News

Hong Kong Political Activists Faced Subversion Trial

News News Asia

China Blames U.S. For Unprovoked Use Of Force Over Spy Balloon

News

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

(CTN NEWS) – ISLAMABAD – To aid the victims of a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey that has killed more than 3,000 lives, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to create a relief fund.

After a plane carrying aid supplies and a rescue crew from Pakistan arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had made the painful decision to establish the PM Relief Fund.

According to the minister, the federal cabinet has pledged to donate one month’s salary, and the prime minister has asked for assistance from benefactors.

A terrible earthquake of a magnitude of 7.8 struck Turkey and Syria, leaving approximately 5,000 people dead and countless others injured.

PAF planes carrying rescue teams and relief goods land in Turkey on February 7, 2023. — PAF

Pakistan Sends A Rescue Crew

Pakistan had already sent two planes to Turkey and a 51-person search and rescue team to aid rescue efforts.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft from PAF Base Nur Khan that was carrying members of a rescue team and blankets has landed in Istanbul, according to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) statement.

“The PAF aircraft is transporting supplies for the Turkiye earthquake victims from the Pakistani people.

The Pakistan Air Force‘s transport fleet has always been in the front regarding responding to interior and international natural catastrophes and tragedies, “the Foreign Office official declared.

According to the spokeswoman, Pakistan had sent the victims’ search and rescue teams, a temporary hospital with 30 beds, and medications. A third aircraft will also go to the earthquake-stricken nation.

A seven-person medical team has also arrived in Istanbul as part of the rescue effort, consisting of two technical rescue squads and a search team.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a separate statement in which it stated: “Urban search and rescue (USAR) and Rescue 1122 team boarded through PIA flight from Lahore to Istanbul today as part of Pakistan Support for Turkiye.”

It was stated that today, a second C-130 carrying winterized tents and blankets would depart from Lahore.

n this photo released by Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army’s Urban Search and Rescue team members board a plane for the departure to Turkey to help rescue operation in earthquake-hit areas, at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Inter-Services Public Relations vis AP)

PM Shehbaz Sharif Travel To Turkey

On February 8, PM Shehbaz will visit Turkey to offer condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the tragic earthquake that struck the nation.

Aurangzeb posted on Twitter that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be traveling to Ankara the next morning to offer his condolences to the Turkish president and the people of Turkey for the devastation and fatalities brought on by the earthquake.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Boeing Plans To Eliminate About 2,000 Financial And HR Jobs By 2023

Turkey And Syria In Search For More Survivors After Death Toll Passes 5,000

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading