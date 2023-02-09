Connect with us

News Covid-19 News Asia

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists
Advertisement

News Tech

Turkey Restores Twitter Service After Government Blockade

News

Australia To Remove Chinese-Made Spy Cameras

News Crime

Man Arrested With 76 Pounds of Marijuana and Hundreds of THC items in Fairfax County

News Covid-19

Singapore To Abolish All COVID-19 Border Measures By Feb 13

News News Asia

North Korea Displays 'several' Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

News Covid-19

U.S. House Passes bill to End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement

News

Restrictions On Twitter Access Complicate Rescue Efforts In Turkey

News Automotive World News

Tesla Vindicated in 2021 Fiery Crash that Killed 2 in Texas

News Tech World News

Former Twitter Executives Warned Arrests Were Imminent

News News Asia

China Employs AI News Anchors to Spread Disinformation

News Regional News

News Employee Dies at His Desk from Alleged Overwork

News Entertainment Regional News

Khao San Road Venues in Bangkok Given 15 Days to Reduce Noise

News Crime Northern Thailand

28-Year-Old Police Officer Shot and Killed By Motorcyclist

News Regional News

Over 200 High School Students Facing Sedition Charges in Thailand

News

Bayer Appoints Roche Veteran Anderson As Its Next CEO, Replacing Baumann

News

Amazon Helps Communities In Turkey Affected By The Earthquake

News Business

Bank Of Canada To Reveal First Glimpse Into Interest Rate Policy Deliberations

News Business News Asia

Japan's Current Account Surplus Dropped To 8-Year Low In 2022

News Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Wins NATO Jet Training Pledge On His Visit To London

News

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

Published

3 mins ago

on

Japan to ease COVID-19 border controls for Chinese tourists

(CTN NEWS) – JAPAN – After Beijing in December of last year began substantially loosening its strict “zero-COVID” policy, which had required lockdowns and quarantines, the incidence of illnesses with the novel coronavirus spiked in China.

According to the source, the Japanese government will probably continue to demand that visitors from China present evidence of a COVID-19 test that was negative and completed within 72 hours of departure.

The Kishida administration plans to remove a restriction allowing direct flights from Japan to mainland China to land at Narita, Haneda, Kansai, and Chubu.

According to the source, the government would also permit airlines to boost the number of direct flights to and from China.

/ GETTY IMAGE

In late December, Japan tightened its quarantine regulations for travelers from the Chinese mainland.

Upon arrival, all visitors from China, even those who have visited the nation within the previous seven days, are required to perform a PCR or high-sensitivity antigen test.

Those who test positive must spend up to seven days in quarantine at a certified facility.

The change of heart stems from the fact that, according to the health ministry, there have only been a few mutations discovered and the rate of positive COVID testing among Chinese passengers has been below 1% since late January.

The Communist-led government ceased granting visas for Japanese citizens in early January before restoring the service later in the month when Japan strengthened COVID-19 actions against Chinese people.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Turkey Restores Twitter Service After Government Blockade

Australia To Remove Chinese-Made Spy Cameras

Man Arrested With 76 Pounds of Marijuana and Hundreds of THC items in Fairfax County
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins