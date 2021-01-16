Adopting a Dog From Thailand: The Bond Between a Rescued Pup and their Human

There’s nothing quite like the bond between a rescued pup and their human. You’ve saved their life, but the benefits go both ways! Adopting a dog and being a dog parent helps to reduce stress, gets you out in the fresh air, and ensures that you always have cuddles readily available.

Your rescued pup knows that he’s got a warm meal, a soft place to sleep, and someone he can love and live for. What’s not to love about this relationship? If you’ve been considering adopting a dog in Thailand, here’s why we think it’s a fantastic idea!

Why Adopt a Dog?

Thailand is known for its very large population of stray dogs. The numbers continue to grow, as many of these dogs aren’t spayed or neutered.

Living on the street is a hard life. Dogs are just like humans in some ways – they need food, shelter, and to be cared for.

You can buy a dog. There are some advantages to buying over adopting. But adopting a dog in Thailand means that you are, literally, saving a life.

If you’ve ever been to a dog shelter and seen those puppy dog eyes staring hopefully at you, you should have a good idea of why shelter dogs need happy, loving homes.

What Dog Should You Adopt?

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a designer dog, you most likely won’t find the breed you want at a shelter.

Shelter dogs are a mix and match of sizes, breeds, and temperaments. If you want to save a dog’s life by adopting, you have to go in with no expectations.

Of course, you’ll need to set some standards before. If you live in a tiny apartment, you can’t adopt a giant breed dog, for example. Consider if you want:

A highly active or more relaxed dog

Large, medium, or small

A dog that needs to be groomed or not

Hypoallergenic

Child-friendly

These are the kinds of things you need to consider. Apart from that, make sure the dog has a sweet temperament and interacts well with the members of the family.

Where Can You Adopt a Dog?

A quick Google search will find a dog adoption center near you! Doing a bit of research is always a good idea.

There are many shelters around. No matter where you live, chances are there’s one nearby. But, it could be best to choose a shelter that’s clean, looks after their animals well, and has a no-kill policy (if possible – not all are able to).

Here are some shelters you can check out if you’re interested in adopting a dog.

Conclusion

If you want to join the ranks of dog parents, please consider adopting a dog in Thailand rather than buying one!

You may have to be patient with your rescue pup while they learn that you’re loving and kind. But when that bond develops, you won’t find a more loving and loyal dog.

Bio:

Mike Powell: [email protected]

I’ve loved dogs ever since I was a child and met my father’s military colleagues’ service dogs. When I adopted a pup of my own, my love for them only grew. I write about all things dog at Dog Embassy.