The COVID-19 Reports For New Mexico Show An Overall Decrease

(CTN News) – The state of New Mexico has made great strides since the COVID-19 restrictions forced them to stay home in the first place.

There has been a steady upward trend in New Mexico’s COVID-19 reports over the past few months, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

It has been reported that influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 have increased in the last three years, in addition to hospitals running out of beds in intensive care units in the last few years.

According to Dr. Laura Parajon, acting secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, we’re seeing a downward trend throughout the country as well as some minor upticks.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 trends indicate that the worst of COVID-19 has passed us, some people are still getting sick from the disease.

During the winter of 2022, it was estimated that there were a significant number of COVID-19 cases as reported in the monthly COVID-19 case report.

Keeping up with booster shots is one of the best precautions you can take.

Hopefully, the booster is going to be released by the end of September or beginning of August this year. As well as that, we encourage people to get that information as well,” Parajon said.

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 health news: Health Beat on Action 7 News

As the Department of Health states, older people are most likely to get COVID-19 as they are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

According to Parajon, “You should always take good care of someone who is immunocompromised if you are around them and make sure they stay healthy,” in the presence of them.

I would like to add that she added, “Wash your hands.”. That is correct. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Take care of yourself.”

“We encourage all parents to protect their kids as soon as they return to school because that’s the only way we can keep them from having to stay home from school as a result of these attacks,” Parajon said about the return to school with the start of classes.

According to the NMDOH, anyone who gets sick should stay at home in order to prevent the disease from spreading to others.

SEE ALSO:

Vegetarian Man Is 50 Percent More Likely Than a Meat-Eater To Break His Hip