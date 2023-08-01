EPI-WIN Webinar: Dengue: Managing a Rapidly Expanding Epidemic

(CTN News) – In the case of dengue (also known as bone-break fever), the virus that causes the infection is the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

As a result of a number of factors, the incidence of fever has increased dramatically worldwide over the past few decades, and this has been caused by a number of factors.

Currently, Dengue is an endemic disease in a number of countries within the WHO regions of Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and the Western Pacific.

In recent years, dengue has been spreading to new areas, including Europe, and there have been explosive outbreaks of the disease.

A recent study suggests that approximately half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100 to 400 million infections occurring each year.

Even though it is rare, DENV can sometimes cause more severe cases of illness, even death in some cases, although most cases are asymptomatic or only produce mild symptoms, depending on the severity of the infection.

It is important to control the vectors that transmit so that it can be prevented and controlled.

In spite of the fact that there is no specific treatment for dengue/severe dengue, early detection and access to proper medical care can greatly reduce the fatality rate of severe significantly.

As part of this webinar, the speakers will discuss the latest evidence on management that is currently available around the world, as well as the current situation across the globe at the moment.

Depending on your preference, you had the option of participating in this webinar using simultaneous interpretation services in French, Spanish, and Portuguese, if you so desired.

